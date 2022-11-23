Senior Moments

Editor's Note

The following was written by Richard Krepela, a board member at the Norfolk Senior Center.

What a great fall season we have had so far at the Norfolk Senior Center.

The center is buzzing again with numerous activities, including cards (bridge, pitch, hand and foot, and pinochle), line dancing, bingo twice a week, tai chi classes and dance lessons/classes on Sunday afternoon.

On Halloween night, we had a dance with great entertainment (Mike and Julie Couch), delicious food and a costume contest. The costumes were fabulous this year, and fun was had by all.

One of the most important things the center participates in other than the fun activities mentioned above is the Meals on Wheels program, which is crucial to the community.

The MOW program is dependent on community volunteers who not only help pack meals, but also deliver them to seniors and shut-ins in the community. The number of individuals ordering meals continues to increase, and the need for more volunteers to assist with this continues to increase as well.

Although the center is not serving meals at the center during the lunch hour because of financial constraints, our goal is to eventually reopen to the congregate meals as well.

The center also is used for numerous community activities during the month, including the Red Cross blood drive every Tuesday, party rentals and holiday craft fairs. Our next holiday market will be Saturday, Dec. 3. Bottom line, the center is vital to our community.

Sadly, like many other organizations, we are struggling financially. Many people think we are owned and run by the city, the state or the federal government, but we are not. We are an independent entity that depends on contributions from individuals, organizations (like the United Way) and fundraisers (along with partial funding from the Area Agency on Aging).

Your financial contributions would be greatly appreciated. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with the MOW program or would like to join in any of our fun activities, call 402-371-8299 and ask for Cheryl (director) or Lori (activities coordinator).

Happy Thanksgiving!

