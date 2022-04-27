If you’re able to catch any part of the Norfolk Classic on Thursday, you’ll probably see the logo for the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines, a black claw with a gold outline along with the program’s name in Carolina blue letters.
Take a good look, you may not see it for a while.
Starting in August, the co-op will be splitting back up into Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast after six academic years together for sports. The stretch included a third-place finish for girls basketball in 2020-21, a state semifinal appearance for football in 2019 and two state boys basketball titles in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
BRLD boys track and field coach T.J. Hilsinger was surprised and disappointed with the decision when it was made last year.
“I thought for the most part things had been going pretty successful,” he said. “But understanding there’s a lot of factors involved and sometimes those decisions are made and it’s really outside my jurisdiction.”
What’s left is one more go-around in black, gold and blue. This team could very well be the last to sport the program’s colors before the co-op dissolves.
It’s not every day that the people you’ve been playing with since you were little will soon become opponents — which is why it’s impressed Hilsinger to see the Wolverines treat each other so well during practices and meets.
“Because they’ve been playing since they were little in all sports for the most, I would say it’s not necessarily … we haven’t been treating it as one last hurrah as much as like ‘Hey, this is our season. This is how we’re going to do it,’ ” he said. “We’re trying to keep the animosity between everybody as minimal as possible and just kind of proceed with business as usual.”
You can find many of those on the team at Johnny Carson Field on Thursday.
We start with Elliott Nottlemann, a junior who ranks third in the area’s high jump with 6 feet, 3 inches, a co-op record. Nottlemann also works in the 200-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay team.
“He’s a very big contributor to our team,” Hilsinger said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
In the discus, you’ll find the second-best area athlete in Hunter Carpenter. The junior doesn’t have the biggest frame, but his hard work has translated to more success and has gotten Hilsinger’s attention.
“He just missed out on making it to state last year and him having the opportunity to see the success that he has this year has been good to see,” he said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to finish the season strong as I know he’d love to do.”
However, the group that stands to make the most noise at Johnny Carson Field on Thursday is more than likely BRLD’s relay teams. The Wolverines will enter with the seventh seed in the 4x800 and the top seed in the 4x400, setting new season bests at the Tom Martin Invitational at Pierce last Thursday.
On top of Nottlemann, the 4x4 also includes Kole Bacon, a returning state 800-meter run qualifier, and Caleb Schlicting, whom Hilsinger believes has earned his way onto the team.
However, the team member he’s most impressed with is one who, as a senior, is finally getting a real chance to prove himself and has taken full advantage.
Lucas Ronnfelt didn’t do track and field his freshman year after undergoing shoulder surgery. The next year was COVID and, in his junior year, he only got to run in the last few meets after recovering from an ACL tear during football season.
In his senior year, Ronnfelt anchors the top seed heading into Thursday.
“I’m super happy for him to be able to go out with a successful season after what he’s been through his track career,” Hilsinger said.
Lucas’s brother Nicolas won state championships in the shot put and discus for BRLD in 2019. Jon Christiansen was the program’s only other champion, winning the triple jump in 2017.
PREVIEWING THE CLASSIC
It’s almost time for the 28th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic. It’s set to get underway on Thursday, with field events starting at 4:15 p.m. at Norfolk High’s Johnny Carson Field.
As always, the area’s best will have the chance to face levels of competition they may not find until district and state meets come around. It’s not every day a Class C or D school has the chance to go against some of the best in Class A like Norfolk High has.
This year, however, could be a special one for those in attendance. In five boys events, a competitor has recorded a mark better than or tied for the current Classic record for that event this season. In two other races (the 400-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay), the top seed has a time within a second of the meet record.
Carter Nelson will get a crack at not only a meet record in the high jump, but also the right to hold sole possession of the Class C state record. The sophomore from Ainsworth tied it with a jump of 7-0 at the O’Neill invite. He would need to clear 6-9¼ to set a new meet record.
Nelson also enters as the top seed in the discus (158-10) and the second seed in the pole vault (13-6) behind Crofton’s Mason Ostermeyer (13-8).
Carson Noecker set the current meet record in the 3,200 at last year’s Norfolk Classic, finishing in 9:35.39 seconds. He’s since brought his personal best down to 9:18.58, a state Class C record. The second seed, Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic, has a time almost a minute higher.
However, winning the 1,600 won’t come so easily for him. Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa is so far the only area athlete to have a time under 4:30 in the race. His personal best of 4:26.05 is 0.39 seconds better than the current record of 4:26.44, which was set by Jarren Heng of Norfolk Catholic in 2009.
Hurdlers will have a good chance to make noise in their respective races. Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger is so far the only 300-meter hurdler to get under 40 seconds. His PR of 39.34 is a shade under the classic record of 39.47.
Meanwhile, Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will look to break his school record of 14.64 in the 110. If he’s able to do so, Puppe will beat Sean Pille of Oakland-Craig (2012) for the meet record.
The fastest event of the day has the potential to be one of the tightest. The top four seeds in the 100-meter dash (West Holt’s Caid McCart, Pender’s Brody Krusemark, Stanton’s Mitchell Hupp and Norfolk High’s Kalen Krohn) have seeding times within .04 seconds of each other.
Norfolk’s relay teams enter as the top seeds in the 4x100 and 4x800 races. BRLD holds the best time of teams participating despite Boone Central having the best time among area teams (the Cardinals don’t participate in the classic).
Cole Uzzell represents the host Panthers as the top seed in the 800-meter run, but Carson Arens of Hartington Cedar Catholic has a personal best that’s only 0.14 seconds higher than Uzzell’s. Mason Hagan of Bassett North Central won’t be far behind, either.
Meanwhile, Krohn enters with the best time among those in the 200 and 400.
J.T. Brands, Kade Pieper and Kamden Dusatko enter the shot put as the top three seeds and the only ones who have made a distance higher than 53 feet.
Landon Olson of Battle Creek, the defending state champion in the long jump, looks to improve on his PR of 23-1¼ in the event.
A rematch of sorts awaits in the triple jump. Gavin Sullivan of Pierce and Cade Johnson of Wakefield faced off at the Tom Martin Invitational on Thursday and will enter the classic as the top two seeds in the competition.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
Discus
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Matt Logue, Ponca.............................................................159-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 158-10
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD 156-4
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 154-1
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk 153-10
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic ...............153-5
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton 148-6
Carter Meier, Pierce..............................................................147-9
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022...................................................7-0
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth..........................................................7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek.....................................................6-9
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD.........................................................6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central.....................................................6-3
Spencer Hille, Plainview...........................................................6-2
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley...................................................6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................6-1
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic...............................6-0
Roger Mieure, Battle Creek.....................................................6-0
Spencer Hille, Plainview............................................................6-0
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis.......................................6-0
Sean Coventry, O’Neill...............................................................6-0
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic...............................................6-0
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge.................................................6-0
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988......................................62-10
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig...................................................56-8½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic...............................................54-3
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton.................................................53-3½
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk........................................................51-5½
Barrett Wilke, Stanton............................................................51-5
Matt Logue, Ponca..............................................................50-8½
Kase Thompson, Battle Creek..............................................50-8
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce..................................................50-7½
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011............................................15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton.................................................13-8
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale..................................................13-7
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.......................................................13-6
John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic...............................................12-8
Matthew Johnson, Creighton.................................................12-8
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central........................................12-6
Kyler Dean, O’Neill..................................................................12-3
Isaiah Adams, Pierce..............................................................12-2
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009.................................23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek ......................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................22-5¾
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................21-11¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk..........................................................21-9½
Addison Croghan, Pierce.....................................................21-4½
Boden Obst, Battle Creek ......................21-3¾
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley..................................................20-11
Kaden Johnson, Pierce............................................................20-9
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997.........................................................47-5½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................43-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek...................................................43-6
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................42-11¼
Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh.....................................................42-4½
Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle.................................42-1
Boden Obst, Battle Creek....................................................41-7¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................41-6¾
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig....................................................41-6
Kadren Miller, Twin River.......................................................41-6
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 .............................................10.30
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River..........................................10.80
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton........................................................10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender....................................................10.99
Parker Borer, Boone Central................................................11.00
Randal Gronrnthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF.........................11.00
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk............................................................11.01
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.....................................................11.05
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015...............................................21.30
Parker Borer, Boone Central.................................................22.40
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk............................................................22.64
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton.........................................................22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................22.74
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................22.77
Rich Brauer, Battle Creek....................................................22.78
Evan Willits, Pierce.................................................................22.78
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................22.83
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk...........................................................50.75
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic ........................51.78
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne......................................................51.95
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger..............................................52.04
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic...........................................52.14
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF........................52.20
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger...........................................52.26
Coleton Cooper, Pierce.........................................................52.38
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 ..............................................1:55.50
Alex Christo, Boone Central...............................................2:00.42
Cole Uzzell, Norfolk...........................................................2:02.71
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic ....................2:02.85
Mason Hagan, North Central............................................2:03.74
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek...............................................2:04.44
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger.......................................2:04.75
Abraham Larson, Stanton................................................2:05.34
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................2:06.48
1,600
Kyle Wyatt, Albion/Petersburg, 2000..........................................4:20.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk.........................................................4:26.05
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic....................4:30.77
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth.....................................................4:43.74
Abraham Larson, Stanton.................................................4:46.00
Grant Lander, Homer.........................................................4:47.72
Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton.....................................................4:49.54
Addison Smith, Wausa......................................................4:49.97
Raden Orton, North Central..............................................4:50.10
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022.....................9:18.58
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic.....................9:18.58
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic....................................10:17.39
Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk................................................10:21.77
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth...................................................10:22.03
Grant Lander, Homer......................................................10:22.12
Addison Smith, Wausa....................................................10:22.37
Brody Taylor, Ponca.........................................................10:29.62
Jesus Zavala, Wayne.......................................................10:33.77
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 .......................................................14.12
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge..........................14.64
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central..........................................14.89
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................15.04
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce...................................................15.10
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge............................15.20
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek.........................................15.54
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................15.64
Addison Croghan, Pierce......................................................15.65
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008....................................................38.20
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger...............................................39.34
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...........................................39.62
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek........................................41.24
Spencer Hille, Plainview.......................................................42.25
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce...................................................42.30
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................42.32
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................42.54
Ryan Prim, Norfolk...............................................................42.58
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994.......................42.60
Norfolk 43.95
(Jacob Bender, Kalen Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez)
Battle Creek 44.51
North Central 44.58
West Holt 44.67
Pierce 45.18
Stanton 45.34
West Point-Beemer 45.37
Summerland 45.99
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:28.42
(Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes, Jackson Roberts)
BRLD 3:34.49
Pierce 3:34.86
Battle Creek 3:35.42
Osmond 3:36.69
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:36.96
Norfolk 3:37.33
Hartington-Newcastle 3:38.09
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Norfolk 8:23.11
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:32.29
Battle Creek 8:40.74
North Central 8:45.84
Osmond 8:57.01
Ponca 8:58.01
BRLD 9:00.00
Humphrey St. Francis. 9:00.90