If you asked my friends and relatives to list five words to describe me, there would undoubtedly be a variety of descriptors — but I’m quite sure that “fashionable” would not be one of them.

I am usually behind the times in terms of fashion. This is often because I like to buy clothing on sale, and the clothes on sale are end-of-the-season items that obviously were not particularly popular even during the season. Ripped jeans don’t thrill me, but when I can get a pair of any pants for less than $20, there is a lot that I can ignore.

Sometimes, though, I am ahead of the curve — meaning that I am wearing fashion trends way before their time. That is true with pajamas.

I don’t mean wearing pajamas at night. To my knowledge, there is nothing either fashionable or unfashionable about that. (Although I wouldn’t take my word for it — as I’ve mentioned, “fashionable” is not one of my defining qualities.)

I’m talking about wearing pajamas during the day.

Many, many (many, many) years ago — back in the early 1980s — when my husband and I first got married, I agreed to host one of those in-home parties for home décor. Remember those? I think they’ve mostly all gone online now.

Anyway, at 10 a.m. on the day of the party, I was running around the house like a crazy person dusting and vacuuming and straightening to get ready for the party, which was to begin at 1 p.m. (obviously, “procrastinator” would be one of the words used to describe me).

One of my sisters-in-law dropped by as all of this last-minute prep was happening. When I answered the door, she looked me up and down and said, in amazement, “You’re still in your pajamas!?”

It made total sense to me. I’d awakened and started cleaning — it seemed a waste to put on “daytime” clothes to clean the house and then have to shower and change into another set of clothes for the party.

Naturally, I wasn’t going for a stylish look. I was merely being practical. (And I am still practical in that same way to this day.) But in being practical, it looks as if I was rather avant-garde.

Proof of that? Fast-forward to 2020, when the pandemic struck and everyone spent inordinate amounts of time at home. Suddenly, PJs became a hot item. A few sample headlines from 2020 and 2021: “No One Is Buying Pants, but Pajama Sales Are Soaring” (CNN, May 2020); and “Beyond Pajamas: Sizing Up the Pandemic Shopper” (Harvard Business School Working Knowledge, March 2021). I don’t know for sure, but I would bet money on the fact that all of this pajama-wearing was not happening only at night.

It’s not just the pandemic, though. It seems that PJs as a beyond-bedtime outfit have, in general, become quite popular. It’s out there in public for all to see. Of course, there are people who go shopping at big-box stores in what they might consider to be lounge clothes but are really PJs. Beyond that, though, I haven’t really had to do much people watching or research to come up with this conclusion: I merely look at the trends in holiday greeting cards.

People are flaunting their pajama-wearing by buying all manner of matching family PJs to wish their friends a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

I want to state that I have no objection to this. I think it’s cute. I would like my friends and relatives, though, to acknowledge that I am, indeed, fashionable.

Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.

