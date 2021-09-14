It’s OK to ask for help at the library

The Norfolk Public Library staff is always ready, willing and able to help people. Please ask us for help. It’s really OK to ask. We like helping people. We relish the challenge of finding answers to interesting and unusual questions. We enjoy learning new things while we search for answers. Often we are approached by someone who says, “This is probably a stupid question …” No, whatever a person’s question is, it is not stupid. It is important and I applaud them for asking it because I have observed that oftentimes people are hesitant to ask for help. For as many people who approach us every day for help, I know there are just as many who need assistance but do not ask for help. People often do not approach us because they think:
— My question is stupid. We have been asked almost every question under the sun, and none of them are foolish. Every question is important, and everyone has the right to ask a question and receive an answer.
— The librarian looks busy, and I don’t want to interrupt him/her. You are not interrupting or wasting a librarian’s time by asking for help. Helping you is our top priority, and we want to give you our undivided attention.
— It’s scary and intimidating to approach a librarian. Librarians are regular people who just happen to have the training and skill-set to help people. They will greet you with a smile and will do their best to make you feel comfortable. We also take questions over the phone and via email. That might be a more comfortable route for someone with library anxiety.
Many questions we receive are rather routine. Here are a few of the most frequently asked questions with answers:
— Where are the restrooms? Go out to the lobby. Walk through the café area and follow the signs to the restrooms.
— How do I reserve a study room? Go to the library home page at https://norfolkne.gov/library. On the right side of the home screen, there is a list of helpful links (if you are using your phone, the helpful links will be at the bottom of your screen). On that list, there is a link to click to reserve yourself a study room. Or, you can also use the library catalog in the library to make a reservation. P.S. It’s the same procedure to book a meeting room.
— How do I check out a hotspot? You can check out a hotspot if you are at least 18 years old. There is always a waiting list to check one out. Using your library card, you can place a hold on a hotspot from home or at the library via the library catalog. The wait time for a hotspot can be a month or longer.
— How do I do mobile printing? You can submit a print job wirelessly from any smart device, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. Complete instructions on how to submit and pick up a print job are available in the helpful links menu (mobile printing station) on the library’s home page.
It makes our day to get some out-of-the-ordinary questions. And, the answer to the question you ask could possibly open doors, uncover solutions and spark a change for you. But you’ll never know if you don’t ask.