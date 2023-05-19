When it comes to earning a GED, there is no right way or wrong way.
What is most important is taking that first step, followed by many small steps. If that occurs, the result can be lasting change.
Emily Duncan, director of adult basic education, said there are four main subject areas where students are tested. Some students focus on the subjects one at a time, while others take them all at once.
“It can be overwhelming because you are trying to take four subjects and master them,” Duncan said.
The four subjects are RLA (Reading through Language Arts), science, social studies and math. The students have to pass each one of those subjects and score at least a 145 to complete it.
If students pass a subject but fail others, they don’t have to go back and take the ones they passed. They then can concentrate on the subject where they didn’t pass.
Duncan, a former teacher, said students arrive at all levels, including those who take ESL or English as a Second Language classes. Some students can master it in a year, while others might take several years.
“We do pre-evaluations when students come in, so we kind of know where their skills are,” she said.
Students who are fresh out of school or not long out of school generally do better than those who have been out for a long time, such as 20 years.
“Some of the materials that we are teaching now might not have been covered when they were in school,” Duncan said. “Math seems to be everybody’s scary subject, but a lot of it we found is they know how to do it. It is just remembering all those rules when they learned them a long time ago, and then all of a sudden it starts clicking.”
Students arrive from all backgrounds. Some might be one or two credits short but never finished. Others might have moved around a lot and the credits never added up, so they gave up.
Other students might have come to the U.S. as an immigrant but are held back because of language.
“Most of our students have some type of story on what caused them to leave school, but the minute they start working with us, they realize the importance of it. Most of them are career driven, or they now know the importance of going on to college to get to that career.”
The ESL and GED classes are free, but for those with a high school diploma, they cannot get the GED classes for free.
Duncan has been in the program for 12 years and will have served as director of it for five years in December. She said the important thing is for students to get started.
“We just tell students, we have levels one through six. I have students in level one who are new, who are just learning to read again or who had a brain injury,” she said.
Students entering at all levels have been successful. There are 39 staff members throughout the 20-county area who assist, along with volunteer instructors.
Northeast has 883 students taking GED classes, with a high of about 1,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since, it has been above 800 students.
Duncan said the adult education department also began offering integrated education and training (IET) classes. That’s a tremendous boost for students who want to have careers as a nursing assistant or medication aide, or who want to earn a commercial driver’s license.
Most of those jobs are in high demand in this area, Duncan said.