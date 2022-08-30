Norfolk High’s block gave it life when it desperately needed it during Tuesday’s home match against Grand Island.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that wasn’t enough to overcome inconsistent play.
The Islanders got a combined 32 kills from outside hitters Tia Traudt and Haedyn Hoos to top Norfolk 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18.
Panthers coach Dave Hepner said too much out-of-system play proved to be costly.
“We didn’t aggressively attack,” he said. “We freeballed, and they made us pay every single time. That’s the difference in the game.
“We missed a lot of serves at very inopportune times. But we didn’t quit. We were down 2-0. We fought, came back and had opportunities. Miss a serve here, miss a serve there and momentum shifts.”
Grand Island (1-1) didn’t use a timeout while winning the first two sets and appeared to be on the way to a sweep when it led the third 13-6.
But Jayda Christensen and Tasha Eisenhauer combined for three consecutive blocks to turn things around, and Norfolk (2-3) went on win the set.
Five of Norfolk’s nine blocks came in that third, and Hapner said this is a team that seems to need some time to get that aspect of its game going.
“We struggled (blocking) early. It’s been that way all summer,” he said. “It takes us some time to adjust to what teams are doing, but we have the athletes. Our front row did a fantastic job. We got tons of touches. We pressed really well. When we do that, good things will happen.”
Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said Norfolk’s blocks changed the match.
“They started blocking a lot of things, and that makes you second guess things as hitters,” he said. “That’s why defensive blocking is so important. With strong hitters, if you get a block up, it makes you really question things and it turns into a mental game. We struggled a little bit, but we responded when it mattered in the fourth set.”
The Islanders needed to regroup after dropping the third set. They did so by scoring 10 of the final 14 points in the fourth to close out the match.
“I’m not going to lie – I was feeling pretty confident once we got that 5-0 start in the third set and then we had another lead at the midway point,” Ehrke said. “I thought maybe we’d finish this out in three sets. We didn’t, and we came back and responded in the fourth set.”
Carly Ries led Norfolk with 17 kills. Carlie Streich had 20 set assists.
Hepner switched the lineup during the match, and he felt the final one the team went with is worth sticking with at practice to see its potential.
But whoever is on the court needs to be sharper on offense for the team to have success, he said.
“We’ve got to figure out that when we’re playing Class A volleyball, we can’t freeball,” Hepner said. “That’s a good team over there, and they’ve got two great outside hitters. They use them exclusively. I don’t think anybody else got a kill for them, really. But when they have two players like that, we can’t have two players beat us.”
Hepner said being 2-3 is disappointing after the first week when the team hoped to be 5-0 or at least 3-2. But there are no automatic wins like some that dotted the schedule in Class B when Hepner coached at Hastings.
Grand Island 25 25 22 25
Norfolk 15 19 25 18
GRAND ISLAND (kills-aces-blocks): Tia Traudt 17-0-0, Kiera Jones 7-0-2, Haedyn Hoos 15-0-1, Kaden Dahmer 4-0-5, Lauren Taylor 0-7-1, Rylie Huff 6-0-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-0-0, Sophia Armstrong 0-1-0, Lily Asche 0-0-0. Totals 49-8-9.
NORFOLK (kills-aces-blocks): Carlie Streich 1-1-0, Tessa Gall 6-3-1, Jayda Christensen 4-0-3, Cameryn Skiff 2-0-0, Carly Ries 17-1-2, Tasha Eisenhaueer 5-0-3, Abigail Ruda 0-0-0. Totals 35-5-9.
Set assists: Grand Island 46 (Taylor 44, Dahmer 1, Asche 1), Norfolk 31 (Streich 20, Eisenhauer 9, Christensen 1, Ruda 1).