TikTok in the past few years, especially in 2020, has grown in popularity.
In months or sometimes weeks at a time, trends come and go, showing what you can consider is popular at the moment. But, some trends can become dangerous.
We all remember the Tide Pod challenge, where TikTok had children eating literal Tide Pods to the point they had to get locked up in schools. Or what about the blackout challenge, where it has kids actually trying to pass out on purpose? Yes, trends such as the funny berries and cream audios or the renegade dance are great, but what happens when they get dangerous?.
The “devious licks” trend sprung up quickly, and it involves destroying and vandalizing things at school, specifically the bathrooms. Now at my school, we have not specifically experienced this trend, but the other school in our town of West Point has not been so lucky. Kids were destroying things in the bathroom, stealing soap out of the dispensers, it got bad. Now, kids at that school don’t even have access to soap in the bathroom and have to use hand sanitizer in their classrooms.
So where do we draw the line at trends? Where do we tell kids to stop? Because destroying things that are not their property and purposely harming themselves is definitely crossing a line. Should we kick TikTok off the app store? I don’t believe so. Overall, TikTok has done great things, such as giving people a way to earn an income in a new and innovative way and allowing small businesses to share their products like no other. I believe we need to educate the youths, all of us. We need to explain to them what is right and what is clearly wrong. And that sometimes, doing anything to get a few views is the way to go.