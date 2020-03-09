Is the switch actually needed?

Every year we switch our clocks ahead an hour, and then back an hour. Is it worth it? Personally, I don’t feel it is necessary.
Daylight saving time is used to save energy and make better use of the day. The tradition goes back to 1895, when George Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, came up with this concept. He suggested instead a two-hour shift instead of just one so he would have more after-work hours of sunshine to go bug hunting in the summer. Another reason why this started was that in the 1900s, Germany wanted to have more sunlight during war times instead of wasting electricity. Nowadays, everyone runs electricity through their houses and use that electricity for light.
After doing some research, I found that President Trump is actually arguing for eliminating the “fall back” of clocks in November so the United States would always stay in the summer hours. This means that we would have late mornings and long, light nights. I don’t know about you but I would rather have longer evenings than longer mornings because I don’t see many families having a bonfire or get-together with family before their job or school starts.
Reviewing the reasons why this started and what are some possible future changes, I would much rather just stick to the summer hours because I feel like people can do more in each season.