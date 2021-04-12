Is society becoming too quick to ‘cancel’ people/things?

It seems like a lot of people or things are being canceled these days. Whether it’s for the right reason or not, there are people who think it’s right, wrong, and maybe some don’t really have an opinion on it at all. Personally, I am one of those people who don’t really have an opinion because I can see both sides of the spectrum.
Dr. Seuss is one of the most classic authors in history. He has written many children’s books, and many of which I have read, or have had them read to me. In recent years, research has revealed strong racist undertones. Now, are we looking too deep into something as simple as a children’s book, or are we now realizing that these kinds of things could be harmful or offensive? I can see both sides of the story. When I read these books, or when they were read to me, I didn’t hear or see anything offensive; I just thought it was a great story. Now, I can also see that if you do dig a little bit deeper than what may be on the surface, I can see how it might come across as offensive and hurtful. Do I think Dr. Seuss should be “canceled?” Honestly, I am not really sure. I love to read, and I believe his books are classics and I also think that sometimes people will “cancel” someone or something for almost anything. Then, at the same time, I do not support racism or anything of that sort, so I am torn.
Another classic character that is being canceled, is Pepe Le Pew. Again, I am torn on this situation. Personally, I have never watched this show, but from researching what it is, I can say that it could come across as offensive. Now, children watching this show or character probably won’t even know that what the character is doing is bad, but then again, they might. I know when I was kid all I cared about was seeing my favorite characters on the screen. The reason I can see both sides of the story is because I think it might be just a show for kids and that we shouldn’t really look that deep into it, but at the same time, Pepe may come across as creepy and give signs of sexual assault which is a terrible problem in our world today.
In today’s society, we are very quick to jump to conclusions and cancel people or maybe even inanimate objects. Taking the time to sit down and catch our breath before jumping from one cancellation to the other might help us look at the facts and intentions, but may also allow us to have some of these meaningful conversations with one another to help create a society that can see multiple points of view on a topic.