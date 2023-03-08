The newest ingredient you can ask the barista to add to your coffee may soon be olive oil. Starbucks recently announced it would be experimenting with olive oil additions to their famous coffee drinks. With mostly German ancestry, I never even had olive oil on my shelf until a few years ago. I’m not sure I want it in my coffee or tea. What will be next? Worcestershire sauce?
Olive oil is finding its way more and more as an indispensable ingredient on American kitchen shelves. I’m not sure when we started shifting from using butter to olive oil, but I now have an olive oil dispenser next to my stove top and not a butter dish.
We’ve gradually become used to using olive oil for everything — to fry eggs, to toss potatoes in before they’re cooked and to drizzle over cooked pasta. It tastes good and, best of all, we use it guilt free. Olive oil is supposed to be really healthy so you don’t have to worry about using it liberally on anything.
The predominant fat in olive oil is monounsaturated fat, which is a healthy fat that is thought to have lots of health benefits, including reducing inflammation. You can’t say the same for vegetable oil.
Besides all this good fat, olive oil contains lots of antioxidants, which are supposed to help with high blood pressure, and some studies show that people who consume olive oil are less likely to suffer a stroke or have heart disease. Why did no one tell us this years ago? Maybe they did and we weren’t listening. We did have a visitor from Scotland once tell us we should ditch the butter and use olive oil, and we thought he was nuts.
The list goes on and on about how healthy olive oil is, which makes people think they should drink it, and that’s what Starbucks thought, too. Let’s start putting olive oil in coffee and see if people will buy it. So far, they’re just offering it in a few test markets so we’ll see how popular it is.
When you think about it, adding olive oil is not much different from adding butter to hot coffee, which I have done, or cream, which is also pretty fatty (I’ve added that, too), but olive oil is different. Olive oil is said to have antibacterial properties that can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria in your stomach. Is there nothing that olive oil can’t do?
I’m not sure I would like to an olive oily sheen on top of my coffee or taste it without lots of sugar. Healthy or not, it’s risky to mess with a person’s morning coffee. I may just try it once and use the olive oil dispenser to put a splash in my coffee. It may be the health drink of the future.