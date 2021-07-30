Judy’s chocolate chip banana bread muffins were a big hit in my house the other day. Who is Judy? I have no earthly idea.
I found the recipe online: “Judy’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.” (Yep, yep, I know. I made muffins, not bread. More about that later.)
The recipe was submitted by a woman named Debra, who noted that her friend, Judy, gave it to her years ago.
My son questioned whether the recipe really was created by Judy. “Is any recipe really original?” he wondered.
I think that’s a fair question. Look in a cookbook or go online to find a recipe for meatloaf or taco salad or hash browns casserole or baked potato soup or virtually anything else, and you will find umpteen recipes, many just one slight variation’s difference from another.
Making small changes to a recipe seems to qualify that recipe as having been created by the person who made the changes.
But I think that what stands out even more is that once a person makes a recipe for his or her family or a larger gathering, that recipe, in the minds (and stomachs) of the people who enjoyed it, now “belongs” to the person who made it — in other words, that person is seen as the inventor of that recipe.
I have seen this phenomenon in action personally several times. I am not a natural cook: Anything really good that I make is good only because I happened upon a truly fantastic recipe and used it.
For example, I make killer cinnamon rolls. I’m not being boastful — as I tell everyone for whom I make them, it is not “my” recipe. It is my friend Brenda’s recipe. Did she create the recipe? I don’t think so as she told me that she makes more “goo” than the recipe calls for — but she gave me the recipe, so, to me, they are “Brenda’s cinnamon rolls.” Everyone for whom I’ve made them, though, calls them “Sheila’s cinnamon rolls.”
Another example: Years ago, I found a recipe in a newspaper for a chicken jalapeño casserole. It was an awesome recipe, and I have since made it many times. Granted, I did make a change, using canned chilies instead of fresh jalapeños. But I always tell everyone that I clipped the recipe from a newspaper, giving credit where credit is due. Still, to everyone for whom I have made it, it has become “Sheila’s jalapeño chicken casserole.”
In terms of “Judy’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread,” besides making muffins instead of a loaf, I also made a few other alterations, including substituting a milk-and-vinegar mixture for the buttermilk (because I didn’t have any buttermilk on hand) and adding pecans instead of walnuts, in a greater quantity than the recipe called for. And as I tend not to measure very accurately, I’m sure that the recipe was original to me in other ways, too.
Regardless, I definitely don’t claim to have invented the recipe. As time passes, though, my family members will undoubtedly forget about Judy and will bestow ownership on me. The muffins will become “my” muffins.
Recipes are like rumors: They grow and change with each new person who passes it on. They are associated with whomever had it in his or her possession last. And the person who originally started the rumor or recipe? Often impossible to pinpoint.
The difference is that few people would probably want to claim that they started a rumor, but lots of people would love to take credit for having created a truly original recipe.
