Does a person in 2022 really need a smart refrigerator? I’m looking for a new fridge and one of the options to buy is a smart one that does way more than keep food cold. At one time, I wondered if I needed a watch that not only tells the time but who’s calling me and what the weather is. That watch is now a necessary item. Maybe a smart refrigerator will be a necessity, too.
In looking at lots of refrigerator models and their descriptions I read some economical reasons for spending more money up front for a smart fridge rather than a traditional model. Since smart fridges are connected to your home Wifi you can know what’s in the fridge without ever opening a door. There are cameras pointing at the egg storage shelf and where you’d keep the milk so you can check if you need to buy those items without losing cold air by opening the door. You can also stop the ice maker from making ice from your phone so that would save some energy. A laptop wouldn’t be needed in the kitchen because the refrigerator can display a recipe and even read the directions to you. The temperature in each shelf and compartment can also be regulated by your phone which also has the potential to save on energy and thus money. Convinced yet?
Here are some other reasons I found that a person may want a smart refrigerator.
My fridge has always had a collection of photos, magnets and lists stuck to the front. All of those could go away with a smart refrigerator because a person can upload all the photos and lists to the screen on the front of the fridge. There’s also a whiteboard function so using your finger you can add to a grocery list on the front of the fridge. That list also shows up on your smartphone when you’re at the grocery store. I’d also check the egg and milk cameras while I’m at the store, too.
You can set expiration dates and use-by notes on the fridge too which might save on food waste if you use the broccoli before it goes bad.
One really nice option on a smart refrigerator are sensors that note when you tap on the front and open the doors if your arms are full.
A concern I’ve read is whether someone could hack into your fridge with the correct WiFi username and password. If they did happen upon that knowledge and had complete control of my fridge, what would be the worst worry? That they’d take a photo of my eggs? Or change the temperature in the vegetable drawer?
Maybe in 2022 smart refrigerators seem a little unnecessary but that’s what we thought about smart TVs at one time, too. It might just be the year for a refrigerator that tells me what food I have on hand and also how to cook it.