In a world dominated by acronyms, “ESG” is arguably the most significant at this time.
You might not have heard of this acronym, but I guarantee that it is affecting you nonetheless. “ESG” stands for “environmental, social and governance” — and ESG issues are what companies now incorporate into their decisions to show that they care about things like sustainability, diversity and corporate corruption. In other words, companies are trying to be good citizens.
ESG is why companies choose certain people as their spokespeople and proudly identify themselves as “carbon neutral.” And it is also why so many companies are now going with paperless billing.
All of these ESG efforts are beneficial for our world. But sometimes ESG efforts can go overboard, and paperless billing is one such area.
Many companies still send paper bills, and many companies who want to encourage paperless billing give customers the option of paperless billing. However, some companies, like my telephone/internet company, have decided to go with paperless billing as the default. Sure, you can still get a paper bill — at a cost.
In the case of my landline telephone/internet company, that cost is $5 per month.
I have no idea why my company has gone paperless; it could be ESG concerns, or it could just be a concern for its bottom line. But if the reason is sustainability, the company is on the wrong track.
People who really want paper bills for records will print off their own (because who in their right mind will pay $5 per month?), probably at a greater cost to the environment than if the company did it for them because instead of one large company getting supplies for printing, there are now numerous individual people making runs to big-box stores to get paper, envelopes and ink. If the company really wants to be sustainable, it should simply offer paperless billing as an option.
Maybe I should be environmentally conscious and eschew paper bills, but, like many people, I like to have records — and, quite frankly, I don’t appreciate companies that essentially force me to have my personal information online.
And even if you think I’m a terrible person for wanting a paper bill, is that more terrible than a company that wants to charge me $5 per month for a paper bill?
I figure that, at most, it would cost the company $1 per month to send me my paper bill, which is three pages long. A quick search shows that a business can easily buy a case of paper containing 5,000 sheets for about $40, which amounts to less than 1 cent per page; and a 500-count box of size 10 envelopes can be purchased for about $25, which amounts to 5 cents per envelope. (And I’m sure that a business can get even better rates than I could find online.)
Regular postage is 63 cents, but, of course, large companies can get bulk mailing rates. Other than that, there are ink and employee time.
Why would any company want to penalize the people who want a paper bill? It seems that a landline company in particular should be doing all it can to make its customers happy — after all, landlines might soon become as obsolete as paper bills.
If a company really wants to consider ESG (or even profitability) issues, it should think about the rage that emanates from its decision to charge $5 per month for a paper bill. Can you feel the environment getting hotter? I can.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.