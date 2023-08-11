Ironing out the kinks of age

Age is supposedly all in the mind, but the people who really think that have probably lost theirs (their mind, that is).

I do believe that people who still act young or who still think of themselves as young can definitely seem — and, arguably, be — younger than their birth certificate age.

But age goes way beyond that — way beyond what is in your mind. I think that for most people, there is proof positive of your age every day in the things you do and say and surround yourselves with.

For example, I’m sure that I don’t look a day over 40 — but I give away my age every time I pull out my iron.

Granted, it’s a youthful hot pink in color, but it’s still an iron. And how many people still use an iron?

Apparently, as of 2018, according to Statista, about 51% of people say that irons are used in their households — a higher number than I’d anticipated but certainly not an overwhelmingly large number. Of course, that was five years ago, and a lot can happen in five years.

Certainly, a lot of people wearing wrinkled clothes in public has happened in five years. And even when clothes are not overtly creased and rumpled, they are not exactly iron-crisp because the younger generation has eschewed the iron in favor of steamers, 10 minutes in the dryer or a quick touchup with a hair dryer — all adequate but not perfect methods of making clothes look good.

I can’t say I love being a slave to the iron. I resent the time it takes every few weeks to take care of my pile of clothes that need to be ironed. So, why do I do this to myself? I can’t help myself because I am — well, let’s just say that I am older than 40.

I tried to find a statistic affirming the average age of people who actually still use an iron, but I could not. Nevertheless, I think that I’m safe in saying that the average age is way over 40 — and that using an iron definitely dates me.

There is a certain sense of satisfaction in having wrinkle-free clothes and a certain sense of pride in ensuring that my family does, too. I don’t know whether I want to admit this because it will add years to my age in your mind, I’m sure, but I’ll admit it anyway: I iron my husband’s work shirts. This would not be such a strange thing except that my husband does not work in an office — he is a rancher and works outdoors where he gets dirty and greasy and where his clothes frequently get tears from barbed-wire fences. Yet, I iron them because I can’t stand the idea of him wearing wrinkled shirts — yes, even to fix fence.

The iron is just one detail that throws a wrinkle into the idea that I’m still just 40. Other details include the fact that I own a blow dryer without a diffuser, my beds have dust ruffles, our home has landline phones (with the coiled cords attaching the dialer base to the handset), my kitchen cabinets do not sport slide-out shelves, I keep track of appointments in an actual pen-and-paper planner, we have bar soap in our bathrooms …

Shall I continue?

So, I unequivocally don’t feel as old as my birth certificate says I am, but age is definitely more than what’s in one’s mind.

Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.

Tags

In other news

State auditor’s report on NFAT answers questions; leaves others

State auditor’s report on NFAT answers questions; leaves others

With the release of the long-awaited report from state auditor Mike Foley on North Fork Area Transit, many of the questions Norfolkans have been asking for months were answered, and at least in that document, it seems that all signs with regard to any financial improprieties point to former …

Ironing out the kinks of age

Ironing out the kinks of age

Age is supposedly all in the mind, but the people who really think that have probably lost theirs (their mind, that is).

Madison County court list for Aug. 9, 2023

Madison County court list for Aug. 9, 2023

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 