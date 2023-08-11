Ironing out the kinks of age

Age is supposedly all in the mind, but the people who really think that have probably lost theirs (their mind, that is).
I do believe that people who still act young or who still think of themselves as young can definitely seem — and, arguably, be — younger than their birth certificate age.
But age goes way beyond that — way beyond what is in your mind. I think that for most people, there is proof positive of your age every day in the things you do and say and surround yourselves with.
For example, I’m sure that I don’t look a day over 40 — but I give away my age every time I pull out my iron.
Granted, it’s a youthful hot pink in color, but it’s still an iron. And how many people still use an iron?
Apparently, as of 2018, according to Statista, about 51% of people say that irons are used in their households — a higher number than I’d anticipated but certainly not an overwhelmingly large number. Of course, that was five years ago, and a lot can happen in five years.
Certainly, a lot of people wearing wrinkled clothes in public has happened in five years. And even when clothes are not overtly creased and rumpled, they are not exactly iron-crisp because the younger generation has eschewed the iron in favor of steamers, 10 minutes in the dryer or a quick touchup with a hair dryer — all adequate but not perfect methods of making clothes look good.
I can’t say I love being a slave to the iron. I resent the time it takes every few weeks to take care of my pile of clothes that need to be ironed. So, why do I do this to myself? I can’t help myself because I am — well, let’s just say that I am older than 40.
I tried to find a statistic affirming the average age of people who actually still use an iron, but I could not. Nevertheless, I think that I’m safe in saying that the average age is way over 40 — and that using an iron definitely dates me.
There is a certain sense of satisfaction in having wrinkle-free clothes and a certain sense of pride in ensuring that my family does, too. I don’t know whether I want to admit this because it will add years to my age in your mind, I’m sure, but I’ll admit it anyway: I iron my husband’s work shirts. This would not be such a strange thing except that my husband does not work in an office — he is a rancher and works outdoors where he gets dirty and greasy and where his clothes frequently get tears from barbed-wire fences. Yet, I iron them because I can’t stand the idea of him wearing wrinkled shirts — yes, even to fix fence.
The iron is just one detail that throws a wrinkle into the idea that I’m still just 40. Other details include the fact that I own a blow dryer without a diffuser, my beds have dust ruffles, our home has landline phones (with the coiled cords attaching the dialer base to the handset), my kitchen cabinets do not sport slide-out shelves, I keep track of appointments in an actual pen-and-paper planner, we have bar soap in our bathrooms …
Shall I continue?
So, I unequivocally don’t feel as old as my birth certificate says I am, but age is definitely more than what’s in one’s mind.
