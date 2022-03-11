LINCOLN – Same teams, same venue, same stakes, different outcome.
One year after Humphrey St. Francis topped Falls City Sacred Heart for the Class D-2 girls basketball state title, the Irish won the rematch.
A key 6-0 run over a 71-second span of the fourth quarter helped Sacred Heart turn a two-point lead into a 43-33 victory on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“They adjusted to our press for one thing and got us spaced out,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “Then we got to a point where we were taking some chances. I think the pressure at the end of the game was tightening up on us a little bit, so we started taking some chances that led to a backdoor cut and things like that. It just kind of snowballed on us.”
The Flyers (25-4) only led for 3:27 in the game, but twice they cut the lead to two early in the fourth quarter.
Sacred Heart (27-3) used the quick run to kickstart an 11-1 spurt to add the basketball title to the one it won over St. Francis in volleyball in November.
Irish coach Luke Santo said his seniors were highly motivated to win this game.
“Their freshman year we got here and lost in a close one,” he said. “Sophomore year they lost in the semis to Wynot and then last year we lose Rachel (Magdanz to injury) in the semis and then we come up just a little bit short to St. Francis and (Allison) Weidner. So, yeah, just as a coach you were disappointed and you're just hoping you could win one for these girls.
“It’s good for all the girls but just especially for these seniors. It’s their last run at it. So, I’m just really happy for them. They deserve it. They really deserve it.”
Magdanz had 14 points and Olivia Eickhoff 11 to lead the Irish. Leading scorer Erison Vonderschmidt was limited to six points – less than half of her average – but had 10 rebounds including four on the offensive end to hurt the Flyers.
Kaylee Stricklin converted a 3-point play then scored again to give the Flyers a 7-5 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter.
But Falls City Sacred Heart answered with a 7-0 run to go up 14-7 early in the second.
Hannah Baumgart’s pull-up jumper got St. Francis back within 17-14 with 13 seconds left before the Irish raced up the court and got an inside bucket from Vonderschmidt at the buzzer to go up five at the half.
“They totally had us out of our offense in that first half,” Reichmuth said. “We were stagnant.
“They ran that Euro play to death and we couldn’t stop it. We thought we had it corrected at halftime. I think we corrected our offense a bit. We got going and our press become more effective, but every time we got a burst they’d go back to that Euro play and get a layup off of it. It just beat us to death today.”
An 8-0 run in the third quarter did allow St. Francis to take a 22-21 lead, but the Irish closed the quarter with six unanswered points and never trailed again.
Stricklin led the Flyers with 10 points but was limited to 20:04 of playing time due to foul trouble. Freshman Isabel Preister added nine points over 12:57, seeing increased minutes in place of Stricklin.
“(Stricklin) is such a huge part and a key part that we’re looking to pound it in to her,” Reichmuth said. “Isabel, she’s a freshman. The girls have a lot of faith in her, but she’s just not Kaylee yet. She will be, and that’s what we had to go to.
“But, certainly, Kaylee on the bench is a hinderance to our team. She had a heck of a tournament.”
The coach said he was proud of what the Flyers achieved when some doubted they could still play at a high level after the graduation of Weidner. That led to the team having a little bit of a chip on its shoulder.
“They love Allison to death. She’s a great teammate, a great friend,” Reichmuth said. “She got the limelight last year, and rightly so.”
He added that Falls City Sacred Heart was the first Class D team to beat the Flyers since Weidner’s last game, including this season as well as last summer’s league contests.
Humphrey SF 7 7 11 8 -- 33
Falls City SH 12 7 11 13 -- 43
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (25-4): Kylee Wessel 2-9 0-0 6; Kaylee Stricklin 3-4 4-5 10; Emma Baumgart 1-5 1-2 4; Hannah Baumgart 1-7 0-0 2; Jalyssa Hastreiter 1-2 0-0 2; Shelby Gilsdorf 0-3 0-0 0; Karly Kessler 0-2 0-0 0; Isabel Preister 3-5 3-5 9; Leah Kosch 0-0 0-0 0; Nyla Kessler 0-0 0-0 0; Makenna Wietfeld 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-37 8-12 33.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (27-3): Rachel Magdanz 4-8 6-8 14; Erison Vonderschmidt 2-8 2-3 6; Olivia Eickhoff 4-8 3-7 11; Lauren Malone 2-2 0-0 4; Jessica Wertenberger 2-6 2-3 6; DeLanie Witt 0-1 2-2 2; Emma Littrel 0-0 0-0 0; Sadie Tisdel 0-0 0-0 0; Jentry Lechtenberg 0-0 0-0 0; Macy Keller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-33 15-23 43.