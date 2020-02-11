Iran issues take spotlight off impeachment

For many years, the U.S. has had tensions with Iran. However, in the last couple of years, these tensions have worsened. On Dec. 31, 2019, the U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked by pro-Iranian protesters. As a result, President Donald Trump took to the platform he knows best-Twitter, and promised Iran would be held responsible.
On Jan. 3 Donald Trump fulfilled his promise, as Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, among others, were killed. Iran responded to this assassination and assured they would enact revenge on the United States.
A few days later, Iran stated they would no longer take part in the nuclear deal many countries had agreed upon a few years prior. However, Trump agreed he would be willing to try to negotiate with Iran if they, “started behaving like a normal country.”
Despite Iran stating they had discussed several revenge plans, and the United States saying they would be ready to fight any war started, on January 7, Iran stated they were ready to be in compliance with the nuclear deal again. In addition, the U.S. was ready to de-escalate tensions with the country.
The next day, Iran dropped two missiles on U.S. bases. However, these caused minimal damage and no lives were lost.
Still, Iran and the United States are far from finding peace among each other. However, many believe this escalation of events was completely unnecessary. In fact, many people agree that Trump’s timing was all too perfect.
Trump had authorized the killing of Soleimani in June of 2019, seven months before it was actually carried out.
Speculation rose because many believed Trump knew he wasn’t actually making things safer by killing Soleimani, but instead making tensions far worse. However, what people believe was his plan all along has worked. The American people have become distracted from the issue that arose a few weeks before: Donald Trump’s impeachment.
The trial was the hot topic for the weeks before the assassination of Soleimani, and the killing provided a great distraction. Almost immediately after news of Iran broke out, interest in the impeachment seemed to become less and less.
Furthermore, people like Elizabeth Warren of the Democratic party, says that this being Trump’s plan all along shouldn’t be a question Americans should ignore. Warren believes that the president did the same exact thing during the summer. She accused Trump of creating distractions when people found out about his negotiations with Ukraine.
However, nobody knows exactly why Trump pulled the trigger when he did. Still, it is a case to consider.