The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team--ranked 12th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II ratings--continued navigating its gauntlet of Division I opponents Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 3-1 match to No. 5-ranked and undefeated (4-0) Iowa Western Community College.
The loss, along with a pair of weekend defeats against Casper College and Laramie County Community College--two other nationally ranked Division I teams in Wyoming--drops the Hawks to 3-3 on the season.
“I scheduled the hardest teams we could find, although ahead of time you don’t know who’s ranked and who’s not, but I know who the good teams are and if they’re willing to play us then we’re going to do it,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “Casper and Laramie are ranked DI teams, Iowa Western is a ranked DI team and top five; I look for those because it’s only going to make us better.”
Iowa Western’s Marie Quentel and Rylie Jacobsen scored unassisted goals less than 20 minutes into the match, and the Hawks trailed 2-0 before Frida Aguilar-Ximello scored on an assist from Sara Pedroza to bring Northeast to within a single goal at intermission.
However, the Reivers’ Quentel added an insurance goal in the second half to go ahead 3-1 while the Hawks, after accumulating five shots on goal in the first half, could muster only two in the second.
“We’re playing tough competition now and taking a few hits here and there,” Miller said. “But if it helps us when we get to conference (games) and we’re like, ‘wow, we’ve been playing really tough competition and the game seems a lot more simple now’--that’s kind of the whole point.”
After the game, Miller spoke with his team about playing from behind without panicking.
“I think when we’re behind there’s a little bit of panic setting in, knowing that the other team is good,” Miller said. “We don’t need to panic; we’re perfectly fine when we’re down 2-1. We can move the ball and get it down the field, but sometimes we panic and try to get the ball up as quickly as possible rather than sticking to the game plan.”
Miller said that after the two weekend games in Wyoming, both 2-0 losses, the problem didn’t show up “because we were losing close games.”
“We were missing opportunities, but now here we are in another tough one and (the tendency to hurry) is starting,” he said. “But we just have to learn to stick to our game.”
Miller noticed that his squad was more disappointed after the loss to the Reivers than he anticipated.
“I was actually kind of surprised; I’ve been very confident in this team--this group is great,” Miller said. “They’ve been very confident as well; I think they just wanted this one after losing the two over the weekend and feeling like we could have done better.”
“I think they were hoping for the same thing here,” he said. “And we were right there--we had chances--but Iowa Western is amazing, one of the best, at taking advantage of your weaknesses.”
Miller said that the Hawks will face three more Division I teams--one that is ranked in the top 15 in the nation--before entering the conference schedule.
“We have to fix our weaknesses, so when we get into conference play that they’re all fixed, and we can go at them,” Miller said. “The opponent won’t necessarily be easier, but it should make the game feel a lot more simple.”
Next up on Northeast’s schedule is a home match with Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday afternoon.
Women’s soccer
Iowa Western Community College (4-0) 2 1 -- 3
Northeast Community College (3-3) 1 0 -- 1
Goals: (IWCC) Marie Quentel (2), Rylie Jacobsen; (NECC) Frida Aguilar-Ximello. Assists: (NECC) Sara Pedroza.