The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team looked like the less experienced team on the court against Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center.
The Hawks definitely looked like the colder shooting squad.
The Lakers connected on 58.1% of their shots and went 8 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second half to pull away for a 96-69 victory.
Northeast (4-12) never led while shooting 35.1% from the floor and 68.8% from the free-throw line.
The story was much the same for the Northeast women, who also shot poorly and never led in a 73-50 defeat to Iowa Lakes.
Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said the difference in experience isn’t an excuse but was a big factor.
“We chose not to use the pandemic year as a year that we could keep players because the last year was a free year,” he said. “We only had one sophomore, and he got hurt. That would have made an impact. We don’t have any three-year guys. There are a lot of old, old junior college teams playing right now.
“Most of these guys in there except for two have played 15 or 16 games and the teams like Iowa Lakes have some older guys who are going to be on game 75.”
Iowa Lakes (12-5) led 39-29 at the half while shooting 50% before heating up more in the second. The Lakers shot 67.9% from the floor and were 8 for 12 on 3-pointers after missing all five tries in the first half.
The Hawks also have had to battle through being shorthanded. Forward Collin Storr played in only his third game, the team has suffered two broken hands, one 6-foot-8 forward went home due to issues with diabetes and starting guard Chaz Cullum left this game after playing three minutes due to a thumb injury.
After two players fouled out, if another had reached five fouls, the decision would have been between reinserting Cullum or playing with four.
“We’re a little on the thin side, but I don’t want to make excuses for that,” Anderson said. “It’s giving the seven or eight players that we’ve got a lot of experience, which will pay off eventually.
“I was happy with our effort. I think going into the next year we’ll be the more experienced team. Right now, I think we might be the best 4-12 team in the country.”
Caleb Johnson put up a game-high 20 points for Iowa Lakes.
Evan Decker and Jared Lopez each had 17 points for the Hawks while Saheed Sanusi chipped in 16.
THE IOWA LAKES WOMEN held Northeast to 25.4% shooting in their victory.
The Lakers (13-6) scored the first nine points before Ashley Hassett got the Hawks (6-11) on the scoreboard on a baseline drive after 3:47 had passed.
Hassett finished with a game-high 24 points.
Northeast got within five before Iowa Lakes started stretching out the lead to 35-17 at the half.
“We had some breakdowns on both ends of the court, and when the ball doesn’t go into the basket, it makes it hard,” said Northeast women’s coach Matt Svehla, who is one win away from his 650th in 28 seasons with the Hawks. “But they’re a good basketball team. They have some nice athletes, so you have to play well against teams like that.
“We weren’t at our best tonight, but the kids battled.”
The Northeast women also are playing shorthanded and had only six players get into the contest.
MEN’S GAME
Iowa Lakes 39 57 — 96
Northeast 29 40 — 69
IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE (12-5): Ryan Hall 3-9 0-2 8; Anthony Holden 3-8 1-2 8; Xzavier Jones 3-4 4-6 10; Joseph Owens 4-5 0-0 8; Caleb Johnson 8-10 1-2 20; Jeremiah Burke 0-1 3-4 3; Ozzie Meiborg 4-8 2-2 12; Johnathan Oden 5-7 3-11 13; Isaiah Youngquist 1-2 1-2 3; Andrew Bennett Jr. 5-8 1-1 11. Totals 36-62 16-32 96.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE (4-12): Saheed Sanusi 5-11 1-2 16; Emaniel Alexandre 2-5 2-4 6; Evan Decker 5-13 3-4 17; Jared Lopez 4-13 8-11 17; Chaz Callum 0-1 0-0 0; Tanner Oestreich 0-3 0-0 0; Jaden Strachan 2-6 1-4 6; Collin Storr 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 20-57 22-32 69.
WOMEN’S GAME
Iowa Lakes 19 16 17 21 — 73
Northeast 10 7 13 20 — 50
IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE (13-6): Brielle Bartelt 3-9 2-2 9; Jaeda Whitner 7-13 0-0 15; Rachel Puok 6-11 1-2 15; Ihari Oromo 3-5 0-0 6; Rachel Breck 6-7 1-1 13; Jasmine Jones 1-4 0-0 2; Jaden Gipfert 0-3 0-0 0; Isabel Freemont 2-2 0-0 5; Aza Swayzer 1-3 0-0 2; Cassity Havens 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-60 4-5 73.
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE (6-11): Molly Davis 1-11 0-0 2; Ashley Hassett 6-20 10-12 24; Ellie Guthard 1-2 1-2 3; Lorna Maxon 2-9 0-0 4; Autumn Dickmander 3-14 2-4 9; Jaydy Gonzalez 3-14 2-4 8. Totals 15-59 16-21 50.