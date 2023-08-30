It was a casual first week in Northeast Nebraska high school football, as most of the games went as expected.
I went 5-5 last week in my 10 predictions. I was 4-5 on the high school games, and I correctly picked Notre Dame to defeat Navy.
Some more intriguing high school games arrive in the area this week. It is also the first full week of college football, which includes Matt Rhule's first game on the sideline at Nebraska in a Thursday night prime-time matchup at Minnesota and Deion Sanders' first game on the sideline at Colorado in a road game at No. 17 TCU on Saturday.
Wayne State also opens with a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matchup on Thursday against MSU Moorhead.
Record last week: 5-5 (.500)
Biggest hit: I picked Norfolk to defeat Columbus 28-20, Norfolk won 28-14. A touchdown and blocked or missed extra point or two field goals, and I would have been spot on.
Biggest miss: Wahoo played a good game and got a big home win over Pierce. Pierce scored only six points. (31-21 Pierce win predicted, 23-6 Wahoo win final).
How other city teams fared: Lutheran High Northeast dominated Wisner-Pilger (Wisner-Pilger 30-18 win predicted, Lutheran High Northeast 40-12 final); Norfolk Catholic pulled away from Oakland-Craig in the second half (28-24 win predicted, 42-24 win final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Plainview 48, Wakefield 28 (28-14 Wakefield win predicted); Crofton 50, Summerland 30 (30-28 Summerland win predicted); Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0 (28-14 predicted); Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 14 (28-14 predicted); Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 (34-17).
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk High (1-0) at Bellevue East (1-0)
Last season, Norfolk won the matchup at home 42-0. Bellevue East displayed a solid offensive performance last week, scoring 48 points against Lincoln Northwest. Bellevue East quarterback Mason Chandler completed 12 of 20 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 82 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns.
Norfolk senior quarterback CJ Hoffman completed 8 of 12 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown, along with one interception, and reached exactly the century mark rushing on 17 carries, along with one rushing touchdown. Senior running back Rowdy Bauer rushed for 134 yards. For Norfolk, this game could come down to how well its defense does against Bellevue East's offense. This should be a good game. Bellevue East 38, Norfolk 34.
Ord (1-0) at Norfolk Catholic (1-0)
Norfolk Catholic has another tough matchup hosting Ord this week. Norfolk Catholic's defense will be tested again as Ord scored 49 points against Central City. Ord's senior quarterback, Dylan Hurlburt, had 134 passing yards on five completions with two passing touchdowns, along with 51 rushing yards on 12 carries. Senior running back Trent McCain had 170 rushing yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns.
Norfolk Catholic's offense was able to break the game open in the second half after trailing 15-14 at halftime against Oakland-Craig, going on to win 42-27. Norfolk Catholic really benefited from having its first two games at home to begin the season. Norfolk Catholic pulls through again at home. Norfolk Catholic 38, Ord 28
Lutheran High Northeast (1-0) at Twin River (1-0)
A matchup of both strong offenses from Week 1 as both teams scored in the 40s. Both teams ran the ball a lot for success in their first game. Twin River rushed for a total of 345 yards and did not even complete a single pass play.
Along with the Eagles’ 164 yards on the ground against Wisner-Pilger, Lutheran High Northeast quarterback Landon Johnson completed four passes for 126 yard and two touchdowns. I am going to give Lutheran High Northeast the edge as the Eagles displayed both passing and rushing last week, rather than Twin River not recording a single completion. Lutheran High Northeast 40, Twin River 30
Fort Calhoun (1-0) at Oakland-Craig (0-1)
After a tough loss in a big Week 1 matchup to Norfolk Catholic on the road, Oakland-Craig plays its home opener against Fort Calhoun, which won its Week 1 matchup 19-18 at home against Nebraska City.
Fort Calhoun might have found a groove in the fourth quarter that could be carried into this week, but it was probably a game at home it should have won anyway. Oakland-Craig competed right with Norfolk Catholic in the first half, and it should bounce back. Oakland-Craig 27, Fort Calhoun 17.
Crofton (1-0) at Bloomfield (1-0)
Both the Warriors and the Bees have a great running back: Junior Wyatt Tramp rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns for Crofton, and senior running back Wiley Ziegler rushed for 212 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1.
Bloomfield scored 70 points, and Crofton scored 50 points. Bloomfield’s defense allowed 20 points, while Crofton allowed 36. Bloomfield 52, Crofton 42.
Aurora (1-0) at Boone Central (1-0)
After an easy win over Broken Bow, Boone Central should receive a test from Aurora, which is coming off a 50-30 road win over Grand Island Northwest. Boone Central quarterback James Fogleman completed 9 of 14 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown, along with 47 rushing yards on eight carries. Senior running back Parker Borer rushed for 190 yards on 16 carries, along with two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Brant Benes caught six receptions for 121 yards.
Aurora has multiple threats on offense, too. Junior quarterback Booker Scheierman completed 17 of his 23 passing attempts for 307 yards and four touchdowns. His longest pass completion was for 99 yards. two touchdowns. Senior running back Maddex Egger recorded 175 rushing yards on 22 carries.
All of Aurora's offensive threats raise my eye for the Huskies, but with how Boone Central recorded a shutout against Broken Bow and has multiple offensive threats, too, I lean toward Boone Central at home. Boone Central 45, Aurora 41.
Creighton (1-0) at Niobrara/Verdigre (1-0)
Two Class D2 teams face off after each won by two touchdowns in Week 1. Sophomore running back Jorgan Condon is coming off a big game for Creighton, recording 213 rushing yards on 21 carries.
So far, Niobrara/Verdigre has only been a rushing team on offense. Sophomore running back Cash Wickersham and junior running back Kellen Vesely each ran for two touchdowns while senior Cody Wickersham led the Cougars with 83 yards on 21 carries.
Niobrara/Verdigre's defense was a big reason why it won last week, putting up a shutout in the second half. It's still early in the season, so defense is probably more prominent. But I think Creighton gets a road win with a big game from Condon. Creighton 31, Niobrara/Verdigre 24.
COLLEGE
Nebraska at Minnesota
It is the first full week of college football, and Nebraska will begin Matt Rhule's coaching era in a big Thursday night showdown at Minnesota. Minnesota is coming off a 9-4 record (5-4 Big Ten) and two straight wins to finish off the season.
Nebraska is going to have many fresh faces starting after a 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) record, and I have only really heard positive energy about how Rhule is affecting things in the program. Rhule was fired from coaching in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers after three seasons, but he excelled in building up Baylor from a disastrous program at arrival to an 11-3 record in three seasons to get the call to the NFL.
It is still the beginning stage of Rhule attempting to build up Nebraska as he did with Baylor, and on the road in a hostile environment on a Thursday night for a prime-time game is probably difficult for the Cornhuskers. That is probably why Minnesota is favored to win by seven. Rhule should have Nebraska ready to play, but it is too tall of a task for this Nebraska team. Minnesota 31, Nebraska 21.
Wayne State at MSU Moorhead
Wayne State was selected to finish in third place in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll. The Wildcats return 16 starters from last season, including junior quarterback Nick Bohn, for a team that went 9-3 overall.
Minnesota State University Moorhead is ranked 10th in the NSIC preseason coaches' poll. This is usually a competitive game. Wayne State should hold serve at home in Thursday’s 6 p.m. contest. Wayne State 31, MSU Moorhead 24
Colorado at No. 17 TCU
This game is probably televised nationally because Colorado has new coach Deion Sanders and freshman running back Dylan Edwards, who was a four-star recruit and originally committed to Notre Dame before committing to Colorado. It is up in the air on how good Colorado will be.
TCU did lose its star quarterback in Max Duggan, but the Horned Frogs should be the much better team and, at home, I think it should be an easy win. TCU 42, Colorado 17.