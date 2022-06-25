Tony Siragusa was larger than life.
His tall frame made him one of the biggest guys in the room while his personality gave it life. Those closest to him, including his family, friends and those he worked with as a football player and a sideline analyst, were among those who got to see it.
About 11 years ago, I also had the privilege.
Known as “Goose,” he played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Baltimore Ravens. He died Wednesday at age 55.
When I was in seventh grade, I wrote sports pieces for the Phoenix Newspaper at Garden City Middle School and got an opportunity to do a feature story. My uncle worked with Tony on DIY Network’s “Man Caves” and set up an interview with him at his home in Florham Park, New Jersey.
I remember driving there being very, very nervous. Not only had I never interviewed anyone for a story, this was a Super Bowl champion. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a stout defense that also included Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.
Within minutes of stepping into Tony’s house, those worries went away.
Over the course of my stay, Tony made me feel not like some 12-year-old who got lucky, but like an equal. His willingness to get into every part of his life and career, which included some of his lowest points, made me feel welcomed, almost like I was the only person in the room.
I got to learn about the man who was bullied as a kid for his size, who wasn’t initially drafted out of college despite a successful tenure at Pittsburgh, who grinded tooth and nail to get into the NFL and eventually be an integral part of the best defense it had ever seen.
There was another interesting tidbit from the interview that’s stuck with me.
The discussion got to Rex Ryan, who at the time coached the Jets. He and Goose were good friends and when referring to what made Ryan special, he said something that’s since aged better than I expected.
“Basically, he’s outsmarting the people in your industry as a major ‘beat writer.’ ”
Your industry.
I had no idea at the time that journalism would be something I did past that semester, let alone something I could make a career out of. As far as I was concerned, I was a couple of years away from being a tight end at Michigan.
Not long after this interview, I put more resources into actually joining that industry.
In high school, I started writing for online sports blogs. After graduating, I attended Ithaca College, where I majored in journalism. Today, I work as an assistant sports editor at the Daily News in Norfolk, Nebraska, writing about area boys high school sports, including football.
One of my favorite parts of the job has been telling the stories of all those involved in the sports world. In getting to know them, you get to see a lot of what makes people special while connecting them to a wider audience. Tony made me realize that.
Telling the stories of those in the business is my favorite part of being a sports writer, and writing Tony’s was the first on a journey I didn’t even realize I had started yet. For that, I’ll forever be grateful.