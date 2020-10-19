Interruptions are not permitted

Blog 20 Below

There were no commercial breaks throughout the 90 minute presidential debate that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29. However, President Donald Trump and his contender Joe Biden did not seem to recognize that interruptions were not permitted during the duration of the debate. Chris Wallace, the mediator at the event, had a hard time keeping both Trump and Biden on track and in line.

The few main issues that were intended to be discussed during the course of the debate included: Biden’s and Trump’s record, The Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election. Although questions had been designed to hit each one of these topics, the issues were either answered vaguely or dismissed completely. Both candidates seemed to speak over the other as well as bring up points that were unrelated to the subject at hand.

One reason for the presidential debates is to target the undecided voters who need a little push in choosing their next potential president. But after watching Trump and Biden bicker back and forth, those voters may be more confused than ever. Most of the individuals that I have come in contact with believe that it will be up to the two vice presidential candidates to help sway the hesitant voters into choosing which pair to vote for.

I am just short of the age to vote, but even though I am not able to participate in this election, the outcome will still effect my life one way or another. Today, I have to trust others as they make their way to the voting booths, until I can vote myself.

