Interesting trip

Last spring my father and I took a trip to David’s Creek, which is located in North Loup, to go fishing. As I have never been there before to fish, I didn’t realize how big the lake was. The bad thing was there were a lot of people fishing for walleye so there were boats everywhere and no place to park nearby.

We got in the long line to get the boat in the water. After about a 20- to 30-minute wait, we were third in line. We got out of the truck and started getting everything ready to go on the boat. We took out the transom mount under the engine and undid all the straps. When it was our turn to drop the boat into the water, my dad got into the boat before I backed the boat into the water. When I was backed in enough, my dad tried starting the motor, but it wasn’t working. We were so confused as to why as everything was working and running before we drove about two hours from home. Since we had to figure out what was going on, we had to get off the dock. We loaded the boat back on the truck and drove back in line so we could get a better look at what was going on. After we kept looking, we figured out that the engine was flooded. After we realized that, we knew the next step was to unflood the engine. Keep in mind this was all happening while we were still in line. We tried the engine before we got to the water, and it was working fine. Finally, it was our turn to get on the dock again. I once again backed the boat into the water, and my dad got the engine to work. He pulled off the trailer and I went to go find a place to park. After driving around for about 15 minutes, I finally found a place I could park the truck and trailer and started the trek back to the dock. My dad was waiting for me close to the dock, and we finally started fishing.

