WINNEBAGO — Norfolk Catholic used a strong inside game and great guard action from Mason Timmerman to turn away Winnebago 56-46 in a game much closer than the final score indicated.
The Indians just wouldn't go away, which is the nature of a Winnebago team.
"This is a tough place to play and a tougher place to win," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "We did a good job taking care of our business and getting out of here with a win."
At one time, the Knights trailed by six in the opening quarter but got it back to within a bucket by the end of the opening frame.
"We knew this would be a game that went right down to the end," Timmerman said. "It's always fun to come over here and play. I'm just glad we won."
The inside game for the Knights turned the tide.
"We knew coming into this game, our strengths were going to be inside," Manzer said. "Winnebago always plays fearless, and you know they are going to make a run at you at least once. Our inside game and rebounding was going to be the key."
And it was.
Nolan Fennessy and Kade Pieper combined for 31 points in the contest.
After trailing 9-3 in the early going, Pieper grabbed his own offensive rebound and scored to make it 9-5.
Destin Vargas scored inside for the Indians to make it 11-5 and then Duran Blackfish splashed a 3-pointer to put Winnebago up by nine, 14-5.
Fennessy scored inside to narrow the gap to 14-7 and then Pieper scored again inside.
Timmerman nailed a 3 at the buzzer and the Knights were back to within a single basket at the first rest stop.
Pieper grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in the bucket to open the second period and the score was tied.
Tyrese Lovejoy, who finished with a game-high 21 points, answered with a long ball for Winnebago and the Indians eventually went back up by seven before Norfolk Catholic came back and took a lead at 26-25 on another Pieper rebound and putback, which ended the half.
Early in the second half, the Knights went on a 9-0 run to put some distance between themselves and Winnebago.
Pieper started the run with a free throw after he was fouled on another offensive rebound and converted one of two charity tosses.
Fennessy found Pieper inside for another bucket, Max Hammond was fouled on his way to the basket and made a couple of free throws and hit a runner in the lane on a fast break.
Timmerman hit Fennessy in the post and when the dust settled, Norfolk Catholic was up 40-29 with 2:13 still remaining in the third.
The Indians did make a run back at the Knights in the final eight minutes and got to within four at 50-46 when Duran Blackfish went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound, but a Fennessy bucket with 1:47 left pushed the lead back to six and his putback with 27.8 seconds left made it eight.
Timmerman closed out the game with a couple of free throws and the final score was set.
"We knew they would keep coming at us," Timmerman said. "We just had to keep playing our game and take care of the basketball. It was a really fun game — fast and physical."
IN THE GIRLS game, after a slow start, the Knights got things going in the second half, outscoring the Indians 30-19 to break open a one-point game at the half.
Channatee Robles paced Norfolk Catholic with 14 points while Addison Corr tossed in 11.
Boys
Norfolk Catholic 12 14 17 13 — 56
Winnebago 14 11 12 9 — 46
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (3-2): Mason Timmerman 3 3-3 10; Nolan Fennessy 7 1-2 15; Carter Janssen 0 1-3 1; Max Hammond 2 2-2 6; Triston Hoesing 2 0-1 5; Braeden Burbach 0 1-1 1; Karter Kerkman 1 0-1 2; Kade Pieper 7 2-5 16.
WINNEBAGO (4-2): Duran Blackfish 5 1-1 13; Destin Vargas 1 0-0 2; Tyrese Lovejoy 8 1-2 21; Timothy LaPointe 5 0-0 10.
Girls
Norfolk Catholic 8 8 13 17 — 46
Winnebago 7 8 8 11 — 34
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (3-3): Kenzie Janssen 3 0-6 6; Addison Corr 5 0-0 11; Channatee Robles 7 0-0 14; Saylor Fischer 1 0-0 2; Morgan Miller 0 0-4 0; Jacey Wolf 2 0-0 6; Sidonia Wattier 3 1-2 7.
WINNEBAGO (1-5): Lakayla Kearnes 2 0-0 5; Haylie Lovejoy 1 0-0 3; Daynee Harlan 4 0-0 11; Charize Frenchman 4 0-0 12; Caly Wolfleader 1 1-6 3.