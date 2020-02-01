The Growing Together initiative that some might have considered a dream for Northeast Nebraska got real on Friday.
The Aksarben Foundation announced that it would provide $360,000 to fund 15 scholarships for Wayne State College students chosen for the program. The announcement was made at a press conference at Retirement Plan Consultants in Norfolk, one of the newly renovated places downtown.
The funds will cover scholarships for 15 students who will be recruited for fall 2020, earning $2,500 scholarships for their first year, $3,000 for their second year, $3,500 for their junior year and $15,000 for their senior year.
The senior year includes full tuition and support for housing in Norfolk. The total scholarships package for each student amounts to $24,000.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, Wayne State College President Marysz Rames, and Aksarben Foundation President Sandra Reding all shared details.
The first students will be living and working in Norfolk three years from now in the 2023-24 school year.
Rames said students who will be considered for the program must be accepted to Wayne State College for the fall 2020-21 school year and be in one of three majors — information technology, business or communications.
They also must be willing to live and work in Norfolk for their senior year. Also, students who want to live and work in the rural part of Nebraska will be sought.
“We’re also looking for students that have what I call tenacity and grit,” Rames said.
That means they must be willing to work in environments that encourage them to be innovative and creative. To be considered, students must apply for the cooperative education program.
“Today is truly a great day to be a Wildcat because today we are announcing the implementation of a creative and innovative cooperative education program that will support workforce and economic development here in Northeast Nebraska,” Rames said.
The applications will be reviewed by Wayne State staff and the Norfolk business partners to select the first 15 students, hopefully by sometime in March.
“We’re going to try to move fairly quickly on this,” Rames said, “but we want to make sure there is plenty of time for students who are interested in this program to apply and get admitted to Wayne State and apply for the cooperative (education program).”
The proposed Growing Together idea was first shared publicly in mid-November. Since then, more details of it have been shared and developed.
Reactions have been positive, although some who supported the idea then expressed doubt whether it would happen. Friday’s announcement puts significant funds toward the idea to get it going.
Rames thanked both Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and former speaker of the Legislature and Norfolk businessman Mike Flood for their work in helping to develop the program.
Rames said Northeast Nebraska has 35 percent fewer residents with four-year degrees than the rest of the state. As the region’s four-year public institution, Wayne State is in position and committed to addressing the shortage through initiatives such as the cooperative education program discussed Friday morning.
Students will get prepared during their first three years at Wayne State, then spend their senior year living and working in Norfolk at a business. They will earn 18 credit hours and work about 30 hours a week at a Norfolk business for nine months.
The goal is to have the students then get hired into high-skilled, high-wage jobs in Northeast Nebraska, Rames said.
The plan is to have 15 students in fall 2020, 45 students in 2021 and 75 students in 2022 and every year after.
Rames said students who are interested in one of the three areas of study and earning a scholarship should go to wsc.edu and apply. Details are available on the Wayne State website.
Reding, president of the Aksarben Foundation, said Aksarben is pleased to be part of the cooperative.
She said it has been in the works for more than a year, with organizers looking at the opportunities and challenges of Northeast Nebraska. Aksarben has been providing scholarships for years to students of “hope and need,” having already provided more than $65 million in scholarships in every county in Nebraska during its existence.
“Our young people are our most valuable resource,” Reding said.
Gov. Ricketts said the top issue he hears about traveling the state deals with workforce — finding enough people with the right skills to fill jobs. From career academies to apprentice programs, Norfolk is on the cutting edge of workforce development, he said.
“Norfolk is a leader in being that community that is working to develop its young people,” Ricketts said.
Nucor Steel is one of the award winners for the Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative, for example, Ricketts said.
This cooperative education program is another initiative to attract and retain young people, Ricketts said, and will keep the students in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.