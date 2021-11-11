Inktober is over, but lessons still remain available

October is over — how did your Inktober creations turn out? In case you missed it, Inktober is an international virtual art challenge created by J.P. Creative, LLC. Artists around the world participate in the online campaign, showcasing their creativity by interpreting the daily prompts. There are no hard and fast rules outside of the final piece needing to be inked and related to the prompt. The campaign is open to beginners and professionals alike. The movement is held every October via social media channels such as Instagram and Twitter, where hashtags allow participants to discover each other’s work. The goal is to highlight the benefits of art and to connect with others.
This year, the Norfolk Art Center partnered with J.P. Creative, LLC, to sponsor a local version of the event. Each week, three area artists’ pieces were chosen to be showcased on the NAC’s social media and entered into the finals. The top three pieces overall are chosen by a public vote. The winners of the NAC’s Inktober contest will be revealed this week. At the time of writing this article, the voting was still open.
The NAC’s goal was to encourage participation and engagement. To that end, program coordinator Elley Coffin offered video-based inking lessons on scribbling, stippling and hatching. The videos are available on the NAC’s YouTube channel. If you missed taking part in Inktober, you can still watch the lessons online and practice on your own.
November at the NAC will feature two classes for youth and teens.
A Sharpie abstract art class is being held today, Nov. 11, for youth ages 6-10. Students will learn about creating abstract art using common materials such as Sharpie pens. For older students ages 12 and up, a stuffed tractor sewing workshop is being offered. Students will learn how to create a stuffed design from start to finish, beginning with a pattern. The sewing workshop will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18. As with all classes, please register early to reserve your spot and help ensure that workshops can proceed as planned.
First Friday was held on Nov. 5, bringing together community members from a variety of ages and experiences to share their talents. There is still one more opportunity this month for locals to gather. Community Game Night is Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. This free event features board games with suitable options for all ages. Bring the whole family and enjoy some friendly competition.
December will bring a change in the gallery exhibits, so stop by for one more look through the Stearns and Kilpatric-Petersen exhibits. The gallery is free and open to the public.