With so much going on in the world, it feels nearly impossible to keep up with the top stories and breaking headlines. But is it really worth the trouble? Some argue that it causes unnecessary stress, while others simply don’t see it as a priority. However, such an attitude prevents people from being informed and responsible citizens. That’s why the importance of keeping up with the news cannot be understated.
Clearly, this responsibility is easier said than done. Nobody wants to know that their personal future, as well as the future of their nation, is being threatened. Additionally, living in the doomsday mindset is difficult to get out of once it is adopted. This can unarguably affect one’s mental health and overall quality of life. While this is a valid concern, it doesn’t account for the fact that if people are not aware of what is going on, they cannot fix the very problems that are making them stressed.
Even in a city like Norfolk, where major political conflicts and misinformation scandals are relatively unlikely, it is still imperative to follow the news. Well-educated citizens are able to voice their opinions about key issues and pioneering meaningful change. Such is seen with regard to issues like that of the nearly $70 million bond directed toward public safety and recreation, where remaining an informed citizen is critical to staying involved.
I, for one, believe that it is a priority to keep up with the news. As someone who wants to become a journalist, I keep up with the news through news apps and physical copies of newspapers. Following the top headlines and doing extra research will prepare me to become an engaged citizen in my community.
There is no denying that mental health is important, but people shouldn’t be complicit in injustice due to ignorance. Know your boundaries — take breaks when necessary and make use of other healthy ways to relieve stress. In times like today, peace and knowledge come hand in hand. I personally recommend taking productive and healthy breaks, like hanging out with family and friends. While it can be too much sometimes, it’s important to keep up with the news, especially in a time as tumultuous as today.