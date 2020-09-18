Society’s downward spiral into an ever-more informal atmosphere is no secret.
In the professional workplace, the past 40 or 50 years have witnessed a dizzying wardrobe change: We’ve gone from dresses and suits to Casual Friday … every day of the week.
At the supper table, gone are the lace tablecloths, good dishes and real silver when company comes a-callin’. Those items might not even see the light of day on Thanksgiving and Christmas. In fact, most people I know use disposable plates and cups for holiday gatherings. Does anyone even know what a napkin ring is anymore?
And when we went out to eat (pre-COVID-19 — remember that?), did anyone bother to wear “good” clothes? Even in many of the better restaurants, expectations have gone from ties and skirts to jeans without holes.
For some places, the only real rule is “no shoes, no shirt, no service.” That’s a fairly low bar — although, unfortunately, it’s not an impossibility that someone won’t meet it.
That informality also has been affecting everything paper related, too. Wedding invitations are usually not fancy raised-print announcements with tissue paper inserts. Books are often self-published, not always with premium bindings and probably never with gilded edges on the pages.
This informality was on high display when I received my latest teaching certificate. In fact, in looking at the evolution of my various teaching certificates from the first to the most recent, they clearly reflect the general death of formality evident in society at large.
Teaching certificates in Nebraska have to be renewed every so many years. My first teaching certificate was issued in 1988, my second in 1993, my third in 2000, my fourth in 2010, and my most recent in 2020.
The first certificate, which arrived courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service, was printed on official-looking paper with a green-grid background reminiscent of traditional paper checks. Not only does it contain an image of the seal of Nebraska, it also sports an image of the capitol building. The words “Department of Education” are emblazoned on its face, along with the official-looking directive that “any change, erasure, or mutilation of this certificate will render it null and void.”
The next two certificates, which also arrived in my curbside mailbox, were much the same as the first — except for a pictorial recession: These two contain only one image — the seal of Nebraska. The capitol building was razed from these versions.
The fourth certificate, which also arrived via snail mail, was much the same as the prior two — except that it is printed on plain blue paper with no graphic background design.
And the last certificate? That one arrived in my email inbox, and I had to print it out myself. Although it does have an image of the seal of Nebraska, it does not even contain the official-looking directive about tampering — and nowhere does it contain the words “Department of Education” anywhere on its face as the others do.
Basically, my certificate went from a black-tie affair to a snack at a fast-food joint.
Do graduates of high schools and colleges still receive diplomas printed on card stock with real sticker seals? If so, they should revel in that ceremony. I imagine that it won’t be long before they’ll receive those documents on their phones.
Marriages, birth certificates, baptisms — are these also all destined to become lowly casual records of the high points of our lives?
Granted, any version of these certificates is still an official certificate, but formality has a way of separating the special from the ordinary. Presentation does still matter.
