The individual and team champions were all familiar faces at Friday’s Norfolk Catholic invitational.
The girls race even had two similar faces battling for runner-up honors.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens and Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker repeated as individual champions at Skyview Park while the Norfolk Catholic boys and Wayne girls successfully defended their team titles from a year ago.
Noecker finished in 15:01.31, just missing his personal record one week before he will have to cover a much greater distance to get to his next race – in California.
“I couldn’t ask for much better weather and I felt pretty good,” Noecker said. “I just focused my breathing and calmed down as the race went on. That’s what I felt like really helped me today.”
Noecker was hoping to break his PR of 14:58 set on a flat course in Pierce. He didn’t quite do that, but he did shave 36 seconds off his time on this course from a year ago.
“You always want to improve from year to year,” he said. “Coming around that (final) corner, I didn’t know where I was going to be at for time. I came around that corner and I was really trying to give it all that I could. But I have to be happy with the way I ran today.”
Noecker will next be heading to Irvine, California, for the 41st annual Woodbridge High School Classic where he will be competing against runners from many schools in that state as well as several other schools from in the western half of the country.
But running there isn’t the best part for Noecker.
“I get to take my team out there,” he said. “We found out about our first practice, and going out of state will be different. I don’t travel very far. Then being on a plane for the first time too will be fun.”
Runners are divided into different divisions by their time. Noecker is in with the top runners and will be running at around 9 p.m. Friday night local time, 11 p.m. back in Nebraska.
He will head into that meet with another dominating performance under his belt. Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry was second in 17:35.47, over 2 ½ minutes behind Noecker.
But, as usual, Noecker remained at the finish line to congratulate every runner, which took another 14 ½ minutes after he crossed the line.
Arens also won her race by a comfortable margin. She ran in 19:12.13, shaving almost 48 seconds off of her time from last year when the invite was held in temperatures that were 20 degrees higher than the comfortable mid-60s.
“I really enjoy the challenges this course offers,” she said. “There’s a hill in the backstretch, and everyone is like, ‘oh, it’s so high.’ But I felt pretty good, went for it and tried to have fun with it.
“Last year it was really hot, and that kicked you in the butt. Today was nice and cool and even the breeze really helped you push through it.”
But Arens’ day wasn’t done once she crossed the finish line. She spent an extended amount of time with Crofton’s junior high girls prior to their race.
“For me, it’s very important to encourage them because we have a lot of seventh graders coming in unsure,” she said. “My cousin is in there, so I really wanted to be there to make sure that they are OK. Riley (Arens’ younger sister) usually goes over there and pumps them up. She’s really good at that. I’m not as good at that, but she was doing her thing figuring things about because she was struggling.
“I had to be over there because I love those girls and they’re our future. They are amazing.”
The battle for second place was a unique one. Wayne’s sophomore twins Kyla and Jala Krusemark were neck-and-neck down the final stretch with Kyla credited with a win over her sister by 0.45 seconds in 20:35.22.
Norfolk Catholic’s CC Kann was fifth while Lauren Hasemann came in sixth to help Wayne repeat with 26 points, eight better than Crofton.
The Norfolk Catholic boys kept the team trophy home once again by putting three runners in the top 15. Yair Santiago was fifth, Alec Foecking 11th and Nathan Kalous 13th.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC INVITE
BOYS
Team scoring: Norfolk Catholic 50, Bloomfield/Wausa 82, Wayne 88, Pierce 91, Hartington-Newcastle 102, Battle Creek 104, Albion Boone Central 111, Osmond 134, Humphrey St. Francis 151, Plainview 158, Oakland-Craig 164, O’Neill 178, Elkhorn Valley 181, Wisner-Pilger 229, Madison 243, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 306.
Top 15 individuals: 1, Carson Noecker, H-N, 15:01.31; 2, Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 17:35.47; 3, Luke Woockman, B/W, 17:38.98; 4, Drew Miller, WAY, 17:45.20; 5, Yair Santiago, NC, 18:22.27; 6, Garret Zach, HSF, 18:26.31; 7, Cade Wakely, B/W, 18:27.59; 8, Ashton Koch, PIE, 18:29.77; 9, Logan Spence, ABC, 18:31.49; 10, Dawson Meyer, O-C, 18:36.32; 11, Alec Foecking, NC, 18:37.32; 12, Waylon Warneke, EV, 18:43.03; 13, Nathan Kalous, NC, 18:43.66; 14, Cole Rosener, H-N, 18:48.46; 15, Kyle Abler, PIE, 18:53.71.
Other Norfolk Catholic results: 21, Nolan Thramer, 19:06.12; 30, Blaise Kann, 19:23.74; 36, Jonah Ash, 19:38.19
Lutheran High Northeast results: 52, Kolby Nielsen, 20:22.29; 81, Zachary Baumann, 23:48.82.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Wayne 26, Crofton 34, Bloomfield/Wausa 74, O’Neill 75, Oakland-Craig 78, Elkhorn Valley 88, Hartington-Newcastle 99, Albion Boone Central 118, Wisner-Pilger 124.
Top 15 individuals: 1, Jordyn Arens, CRO, 19:12.13; 2, Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 20:35.22; 3, Jala Krusemark, WAY, 20:35.67; 4, Chaney Nelson, O-C, 20:57.54; 5, Cecilia Kann, NC, 21:00.28; 6, Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:01.45; 7, Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 21:33.59; 8, Christina Martinson, B/W, 21:42.06; 9, Taya Dickau, O’N, 21:45.80; 10, Sophia Wortmann, CRO, 21:50.90; 11, Elizabeth Wortmann, CRO, 22:00.55; 12, Afftynn Dickau, BC, 22:04.63; 13, Ashley Dickau, O’N, 22:05.37; 14, Carolyn Magnussen, O-C, 22:09.68; 15, Ava Noecker, H-N, 22:15.65.
Other Norfolk Catholic result: 56, Miranda Headley, 28:56.32.