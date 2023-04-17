Too many mistakes forced the Northeast Community College baseball team to come up agonizingly short of what would have been a huge series win on Monday.
The Hawks carried a one-run lead into the top of the ninth inning against Indian Hills Community College but saw the Warriors rally for a 3-2 victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
That allowed Indian Hills (23-10, 14-5 ICCAC) to take two out of three games against Northeast (27-12, 11-6).
“We’ve got to make plays,” Hawks coach Marcus Clapp said. “We had five errors again today. That’s 10 in two days. We’ve got to be able to catch a fly ball. We’ve got to be able to field a groundball.
“It’s just dumb stuff that we can control, and when we don’t control it, it bites us in the rear.”
Northeast survived a couple of errors through seven innings, as it carried a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Starting pitcher Clay Beaumont didn’t give up a run while scattering seven hits over 6 ⅓ innings before yielding the mound to Gage Ingram.
In the eighth, Ingram gave up a leadoff single to Adrian Vargas but then got two outs. But Merrick Mathews hit a fly ball to center field that was misplayed in the sun, and Ingram easily scored while Mathews ended up on third base.
Ingram got a groudout to preserve a 2-1 lead, but the Hawks weren’t as fortunate in the ninth.
Daniel Figueroa reached on an error to lead off, and he scored when Raul Torres hit a ball to right field that was misplayed. That was the second three-base error by Northeast in a span of two innings.
Torres easily scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Srebroski.
Hard-throwing sidearmed reliever Sam Hart struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save.
But despite the errors and being outhit 8-3, Northeast was close to a win.
“We pitched really well,” Clapp said. “We pitched well enough to win it. We got the third out for them not to score (in the seventh inning), then we drop a fly ball. We’ve just got to learn how to close it out.”
Taylor Gill – who hit the winning home run in Northeast’s win during Sunday’s doubleheader – played a part in both of the Hawks’ runs. He beat out a throw home on Harrison Taubert’s grounder in the fourth inning and then had a sacrifice fly to plate Grayson Headrick in the sixth.
The defensive and hitting struggles during the series are a major concern for Clapp, whose team dropped out of the NJCAA Division II top 20 this week.
“We’ve got to be better defensively,” he said. “Ten errors isn’t going to cut it, I don’t care who you are playing. Again, it’s stuff that we can control. We aren’t controlling ourselves.
“We have to be aggressive at the plate. Three hits isn’t going to cut it. We struck out 24 times (on Sunday) and had three hits today. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Northeast has to fix things on the fly. Sunday’s doubleheader was the start of a stretch of nine games in eight days with a doubleheader at Iowa Lakes Community College coming up on Tuesday.
“We go to Iowa Lakes (Tuesday) and we’ve got to turn around and be ready to go,” Clapp said. “All you can do is learn from it today, flush it and get ready for tomorrow.”
Indian Hills CC 000 000 012 – 3 8 0
Northeast CC 000 101 000 – 2 3 5
WP: Carlos Valenzuela. LP: Gage Ingram. Sv.: Sam Hart. 2B: (IHCC) Logan Myers; (NECC) Taylor Gill.