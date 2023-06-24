The Norfolk Arts Center is celebrating the Fourth of July with a slate of Independence Day-themed classes.
The fun starts with the two-day Red White and Blue Art Camp for kids in first through sixth grade. Youths will complete in a variety of activities, including drawing, cookie decorating and making slime and tie-dye shirts. This is a shortened camp, two hours a day, so it makes a good introduction to art classes and camp for younger students. Classes at the NAC teach skills and help broaden expression and imagination. Students also learn to appreciate art and how to be respectful of an art gallery or museum. The Red White and Blue Art Camp is Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28.
If you’re looking for something more immersive for your child, Summer Art Camp for ages 9-18 is in July. This camp features multiple art instructors and mediums, plus good old-fashioned fun. Clocking in at six hours per day, this camp has a bit of everything and should get your child thinking outside of the box.
The next Independence Day-themed workshop is for adults. The Fourth of July Charcuterie Class is for ages 21 and over. In this class, students will learn the origin of charcuterie and will prepare a Fourth of July-themed board. They will explore pairings of meat and cheese along with wine. The result will be a tasteful and festive red, white and blue charcuterie board. The class is taught by Tammi Reeves, a Northeast Nebraska artist whose work has been featured in the NAC gallery. The charcuterie class is Wednesday, June 28.
In case you missed it, the NAC opened two new exhibits in early June. Sculpture by Santiago Cal and paintings by James Brewer are on display through the summer. Cal, born and raised in Central America, feels a strong connection to trees through his personal history. He sculpts primarily with wood, using a variety of techniques to manipulate the material.
Brewer is a Nebraska artist whose work has transitioned from the abstract into representational as he explores space and the illusion of something beyond the picture plan. His floral works, inspired by his garden, vibrantly blossom from the canvas.
The NAC galleries are free to visit and open to the public. Classes and workshops require registration. Contact the NAC for more information on getting involved.