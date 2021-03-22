There’s nothing like warm weather and sunshine to improve people’s outlooks, including sprucing up their homes or building new.
Throw in the past year in which most people were confined to their homes because of COVID-19, and there appears to be pent-up demand to improve one’s living conditions.
That was the situation Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the 35th annual Norfolk Area Home and Garden Show. This year it took place at the DeVent Center for the first time.
“We really had to do an improvise, adapt and overcome because of COVID, so the DeVent Center ended up being available and we took the opportunity to have it here this year,” said Chuck Pearson, president of the Norfolk Area Home Builders Association, which sponsors the show.
“We’ll just be looking at our options going forward. We’re having a good show and we’ll see what next year brings. There’s definitely more room out at Northeast Community College.”
Attendance was good Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, organizers said. Because of the cancellation last year because of the pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty with the vendors going into 2021.
“At the same time, this smaller venue worked out well in getting everyone in and giving them the space they need to properly show their products,” Pearson said.
On Sunday, people seemed to be excited, in a good mood and ready to talk about projects. Already Friday night, many of the vendors were reporting a lot of “closures” on projects, where some years Friday nights are more about socializing, they said.
Several vendors are reporting having back orders. Some supplies were not produced or limited during the pandemic.
Among the 80 exhibitors at the show was Carhart Lumber Co., which has 10 locations including Norfolk. This is the 100th anniversary of Carhart Lumber Co., which began in Wayne in 1921.
Brenda Carhart is married to Scott Carhart, the fourth generation in the family. She said like a lot of industries, there is a lumber shortage now.
“We’re buying a lot of products now, doing a lot of ordering to try to stock up so we will have enough product for throughout the year,” she said.
Carhart said they are staying with their regular, quality vendors during the pandemic and trying to follow up with excellent customer service.
“After COVID and being home so long, we noticed things in our houses that we’d like to improve or redo,” she said. “So now there’s been a lot more demand for remodels or rebuilds because of being home more, especially decks. We sold more decks last year than we have ever sold. I think that’s because we had time to sit out on our decks.”
Carhart Lumber offers 3-D drafting services so the customer can visualize what the finished product will look like. It also will give recommendations for builders if requested, she said.
Another of the vendors was Bob Kelberlau of Kelberlau Construction, who has been on his own in Norfolk for more than 30 years and involved in construction since 1981.
Kelberlau said the crowd and vendors over the weekend were happy to be out again. And there seems to be a lot of interest now in working on their homes, he said.
“I’m pretty well booked solid now to the fall going into the winter,” Kelberlau said. “I’m getting a lot of leads here, but we’ll just have to take them one at a time and see how we can work them in.”
Kelberlau is a one-man crew who mostly does projects like bathrooms or kitchen remodels. He also is part of the Norfolk Area Home Show committee.
“This is a great venue,” Kelberlau said. “Divots has been great to work with. They are very accommodating. We did have to shrink things up a bit as there isn’t quite as much room as in the college, but I think everyone likes the professional look and how clean everything is. And I think you can ask any window and door person out here and they are going to tell you they like the flat floor.”
Another of the vendors was Overhead Door Co. and Ken E. Fineran, who has been at every Norfolk home show. That goes back to when it began in the Norfolk City Auditorium.
Fineran said the show has grown over the years. The exhibitors have improved with more home- and garden-related vendors, he said.
“We don’t sell a lot here, but we get some good leads. The people this year are really interested, and it looks promising for Norfolk. I would say construction for Norfolk this year will go well,” he said.
Fineran said for the most part, he has significant product. There are some issues with some colored steel, and it can take up to 45 days lead time, he said.
“Once they pick a product, we can pretty much tell them what the lead time will be,” Fineran said.
Many of the builders said they were pleased to be back at the event and are looking forward to 2022 and getting back to normal.
“This has just been a great opportunity to get everyone in the community together again,” Pearson said. “There’s so many first-responders and nursing home nurses, and people mingling again. We have seen Faith Regional Health Services people with scrubs on and we’ve seen a lot of people just visiting. It’s so great to see that again.”