Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, a sixpence in your shoe.
Many of us begin our married life by adhering to this traditional saying on our wedding day (at least in terms of the first four items).
Something old signifies the past, and something new signifies the future — a true marriage of all aspects of a person’s life.
This saying came to mind recently not because I’m getting married (my husband might object), but because I’ve been rereading some books.
Another saying to which all book lovers can relate is “So many books, so little time.” What’s an avid reader to do? It’s like a constant game of “Would you rather …?” Would you rather read a newly released book or even a new book that is not all that new but one that you have not yet read, or would you rather reread an old favorite?
Most of my reader friends choose the former. They read a book and then move on, even if a book is one they truly enjoy.
This is an interesting turn of events when you think about the fact that all of these adults were once young children. If you have children or grandchildren and read to them (and I hope that you do!), you have surely noticed that they love repeats — oftentimes in the same day or even the same sitting.
I think it’s more than just comfort. I think that each time the same story is read to a child, that child can pick up on more details and develop more of a foundation for thinking more deeply about the story.
I used to read a lot for pleasure, but that changed after I began working as a freelance editor/proofreader. Spending so much time with the written word for work makes pleasure reading the opposite of relaxing.
But I’ve been making a concerted effort of late to regain the enjoyment of a good read. And what I’ve been gravitating toward are old favorites.
When you think about it, it is incredible that a person can forget so many details about an old favorite book or story. After all, if it was a favorite, doesn’t it make sense that every aspect of such book or story would be emblazoned on the memory?
At least for me, that isn’t true. When I reread a favorite book or story, I am amazed at how much I forgot from the first time I read it. I can remember the basic storylines, of course, but beyond that I sometimes feel as though I wasn’t really even there when I first read the works.
While that’s disconcerting, to be sure, I derive a true sense of pleasure from immersing myself in the comfort of an old story revitalized by my new reading. Characters seem more interesting. Descriptions seem fresher. Themes that escaped me the first time suddenly seem clear.
Life is like a very long book in this “remembering only the bigger story” way. We certainly tend to remember the highlights (and lowlights) — and, yes, some of the details — but there is much that we tend to forget.
We might think we remember everything, but then take a trip down memory lane by leafing through an old photo album, poring over old letters or looking through a box of artwork from our kids’ school days and always say, “Oh, yeah, I forgot about that!”
The lesson here is that before you go too overboard with decluttering, remind yourself that “in with the new” is great, but “in with the old” has its place, too.
