Five matches into the season, Pierce had a record of 2-3. That's when coach Zach Weber and his staff made what Weber called some major adjustments.
"We moved our junior, Morgan Moeller, from outside to libero and moved our sophomore middle, Jaya Wacholtz, to outside," Weber said. "She has stepped up in a major way. I believe she is going to be one of the stronger attackers in the conference at the end of the season."
Weber said the main reason for the switch was to get Wacholtz more swings. The coach said another of the adjustments included changing sophomore Maggie Painter from a three-to a six-rotation player.
"We use her in serve-receive now and she's done an excellent job with that, even when coaches are calling serves at her, trying to pick on her a little bit, she's handled it extremely well."
Weber said he was worried some of his players would resist the changes. "You're asking kids to change positions completely from stuff that they've worked on for years, to moving to something completely new," he said.
But Weber said he felt the players handled the adjustments extremely well. "Nobody had any sour looks on their faces about it, and they're settling into their roles really well."
The results tell the story. Since the changes were implemented, the Bluejays are 6-0, won the Wakefield Invitational and defeated top-eight powers Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek along the way.
"Overall, I'm very happy with the adjustments," Weber said. "I think it's going to be what's best for the team long-term."
Another adjustment included welcoming former Norfolk Catholic seniors Elly and Jozy Piper to the team. "I'm very proud of the team for accepting them the way that they have," Weber said. "The team did a great job of making them feel welcome and a part of the team from day one. They've been big for us in the middle."
Weber said Jozy started the season in the middle while Elly was on the right side, but the wholesale adjustments included moving Elly to the middle as well. "I know it's a position she's practiced but it's not where she's most comfortable, but she's done an extremely good job there."
Weber said the move has strengthened the Bluejays' block, which was especially evident in Tuesday's win over Battle Creek. "We got quality contacts on a lot of balls, in large part, due to the two Pipers closing in on the pins really, really well and just having a big presence on the net," he said.
Senior Kennedy Warneke has started for the Bluejays since her freshman year and led the team in kills last season. Weber called her a great leader. "Everybody kind of looks to her to get us out of a bind," Weber said. "Lately, she's done a real good job of improving her serve; she's gone on some big-time runs back there in the back row."
Junior setter Brielle Unseld also has started since she was a freshman. "She puts up an excellent ball. She's one of the most coachable kids I've ever seen," Weber said. "She's always focusing on the little things she can do to better the situation."
Weber said he was especially proud of senior Larissa Meier. "She was our libero to start the season but since we made the adjustments, her role is slightly minimized," Weber said. "She's still in. She's got three rotations in serve-receive. She's handled that extremely well, and she's an excellent teammate."
Weber said junior defensive specialist Raegan Theisen also has stepped up in a new role. "She's always been an outside hitter, then right before the season started and evaluating the work over the summer, I had a conversation with her about moving to DS.
"I wasn't sure how she'd handle that initially, but she's done a great job. She's accepted the role extremely well. She's got a great serve, and she's done a great job in serve-receive and back-row defense."
The Bluejays are 8-3 and are poised to face stiff challenges, including Crofton and a rematch with Lutheran High Northeast in the next week. Then it's the Wisner-Pilger September Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25 which could mean matchups with Wisner-Pilger, Wayne and/or Humphrey St. Francis.
"We know what it is to have a tough schedule," Weber said. "We know that on any given night, it could be a dog fight no matter what team it is, so we're always ready. We take the same approach to every single team.”
Class C
Clarkson/Leigh maintained the top spot among the area's Class C1 and C2 teams. The Patriots will be tested this week when they take on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday and play in the Stanton Invitational on Saturday.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger switched spots. The Bluejays moved from third to second after Mid-State Conference wins over Wayne and Boone Central while the Gators dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 after a loss to East Husker rival Oakland-Craig.
Norfolk Catholic took care of business with a 3-0 week. The Knights moved from fifth to fourth after a victory over previous No. 4 Battle Creek. Meanwhile, Pierce, which took Norfolk Catholic to five sets earlier in the season, moved onto the chart for the first time after signature wins over Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek.
Lutheran High stayed at sixth after a 5-1 week, the only blemish coming in the Wakefield Invitational championship-match loss to Pierce, and Oakland-Craig stayed at No. 7 after recording big wins over Wisner-Pilger, Crofton and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Battle Creek dropped from fourth to eighth. The Bravettes recorded wins in the last week over Class B sides Omaha Gross and Beatrice but suffered losses to Norfolk Catholic and Pierce.
A loss to 4-6 Lexington knocked previous No. 8 North Bend Central off the ratings ladder, and the Tigers lead the list of honorably mentioned, which also includes Wayne, Ainsworth and Crofton.
Class D
Howells-Dodge is easily the class of the D1 and D2 teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. The Jaguars didn't drop a set in posting a 4-0 week.
Humphrey St. Francis remained second despite losses to 12-1 Mead and 6-1 Fullerton. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also maintained its hold on the third spot. The Bulldogs finished the week 3-2, winning the Friend Invitational but suffering losses to Class C powers North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig.
Previous No. 4 Wynot dropped to fifth. The Blue Devils lost to Creighton but bounced back with a quality win over Bloomfield. Previous No. 5 Stuart vaulted up to fourth after improving to 8-1 with a victory over Anselmo-Merna.
Bloomfield moved onto the chart at No. 6 after a 3-1 week that included a win over Wausa and loss to Wynot. Meanwhile, Wausa fell from sixth to seventh. The Vikings' 1-1 week included the loss to Bloomfield and a victory over Plainview.
Finally, Boyd County re-entered the ratings chart after a two-week absence. The Spartans flexed their muscles in the past week with wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Summerland and Creighton.
Previous No. 7 Osmond and No. 8 Creighton both fell off the chart and are tops among the honorably mentioned, a list that also includes Hartington Cedar Catholic, Randolph, Elgin Public/Pope John and O'Neill St. Mary's.
CLASS A
Norfolk High had a good week, which started with a third-place finish in the 12-team Bellevue East Invitational. The Panthers recorded pool-play victories over Omaha Burke, Bellevue East and Omaha North on Friday and then lost in Saturday's semifinals to Fremont before defeating Omaha Central in the consolation match.
Norfolk then suffered a setback on Tuesday with a straight-sets loss at Lincoln North Star. Just the same, if you had told Panther coach Dave Hepner that after 13 matches, his team would be 10-3, he most certainly would have taken it.
Top matches this week
Thursday: Columbus Lakeview at Battle Creek; Wayne at Lutheran High Northeast; Wisner-Pilger at North Bend Central; Crofton at Pierce; Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Polk; Oakland-Craig at Wahoo; Stuart and Gregory, South Dakota, at Boyd County; Creighton vs. Elgin Public/Pope John at Pope John.
Saturday: Stanton, Battle Creek, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton and Ponca at Stanton Invitational; O'Neill and Stuart at Ord Invitational; Oakland-Craig at Seward Invitational.
Tuesday: Battle Creek and Crofton at Columbus Scotus; North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig; Norfolk Catholic at Wayne; Howells-Dodge at Lutheran High Northeast; Fullerton vs. Stuart at Bartlett.