Zoom has its place, and working from home has its benefits. But people are hungry for human interaction — live, in-person human interaction. This was no more obvious than on my recent trip to Florida and back.
I’ve always been one of those travelers who like to engage with other travelers. Some may say “one of those annoying travelers” because they prefer to travel in their own little cocoon. And that’s fine for those people. However, I think one of the joys of traveling is not just seeing the sights and interacting with the natives once you get there, but also interacting with people en route.
I don’t do it all the time or with everyone (my sister is one of THOSE people). Rather, I gauge the expressions and eye contact of the people around me and make decisions about who seems open to the idea of a little conversation with someone that they will probably never see again.
I’ve written about this a little before, but it was really interesting this time around because it was the first time I’d flown since the majority of people had stripped away the masks that certainly dissuaded any type of conversation with strangers.
The results from one trip do not in any way make for statistically sound results. And maybe it was just a fluke, but I did find that people were truly yearning for conversation. Of the four legs of my trip — Omaha to North Carolina, North Carolina to Florida, Florida to North Carolina and North Carolina to Omaha — my seatmates were chatty in three of them.
On one leg of the trip, I met a couple traveling with her parents to North Carolina to visit relatives. We laughed so much — I can’t even remember about what — that the mother turned around from the row of seats in front of us and said good-naturedly, “You’re making a lot of noise back there!”
Even after deplaning in Omaha, that evident need for human interaction asserted itself. A couple from California were waiting at the shuttle stop with me to go from the terminal to long-term parking; they were in Omaha on business. After the shuttle arrived and we boarded, another couple and a woman boarded.
The California couple and I continued to chat. They were going to the lot to get a rental car left there by Turo, a car-sharing company. The other people on the shuttle were as interested as I was in this bit of information — none of us knew that such a thing existed or how it worked.
The California couple then asked if I was from the Omaha area. I said no, that I lived more than four hours away — in the Sandhills in the north central part of Nebraska.
“Oh!” said the male partner of the other couple on the shuttle bus. “I’m from O’Neill!”
“And I’m from Atkinson!” added the female partner.
They explained that they didn’t live in that area anymore but lived in Lincoln. However, they still had family there. We exchanged surnames.
Then the lone woman chimed in: “Well, my last name is Atkinson,” she said.
Everyone laughed at the coincidences piling up.
After a pause, the couple from California joked, “Well, we don’t have anything to add to that.”
One last thing that I want to add, though: Travel with an open mind and an open expression, and you might find your trip filled with more than just photographic scenery. The pandemic hurt a lot of people physically and mentally, but it didn’t kill the desire for human interaction.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.