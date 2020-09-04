Going to college in the middle of a pandemic can take a toll, but several Wayne State students said they feel lucky to still be on campus instead of converting to online education for the fall semester.
For some students, the health and safety restrictions in classrooms and common areas are only small sacrifices compared to the complications that come with remote learning.
“I want to stay here as long as possible,” said junior Emma Krysl. “I think people are anxious to see if we’re going to go online because online learning is so hard. Some professors aren’t good with the internet. One of my professors made us Zoom every time we had class, but the professors who didn’t do that — we wouldn’t learn anything.”
Many Wayne State students, including Krysl, said most people are following the college’s social distancing, mask and sanitizing guidelines that were implemented to limit COVID-19 spread.
“Students are following mask rules in the buildings really well and (the college) recommends you wear masks when you are going building to building or class to class,” said junior Alexis Heaton. “I’d say most kids are pretty good about if there’s a lot of traffic, they will keep them on.”
Heaton said a lot of her classes have been switched to a hybrid model so there are fewer students in the room at a time.
For one of her courses, that occurs three times a week, group A and group B attend class on alternating days to accomplish reduced capacity in the room — about 10 to 15 students.
When Heaton isn’t in class, she does online work. Although the schedule can be confusing and she’s still getting used to it, she prefers the system over full capacity, she said.
“Since I haven’t been to an in-person class since March, it's hard to keep track, especially when there are classes every other day and they switch every week,” she said. “But Wayne State has been making it really nice for us; a lot of professors have been reaching out and saying if you’re too stressed, don’t worry about coming to class.”
Adam Smith, a senior and president of the college student senate, said the attitude on campus overall has been positive because students are grateful to be on campus.
“There’s a huge sense of hope around campus just because we waited so long to come back,” he said. “When we went online, the whole atmosphere and mood shifted, it felt like it was very touch and go; doing what you had to do to get through semester intact. Now there’s a sense of relief — we can interact with professors, ask those questions; you feel like you’re getting a well-rounded education versus a Zoom call.”
While masks are required in classrooms or transitioning in hallways, they are recommended in other areas of campus.
Sophomore Valaree Busse said because it isn’t a requirement, she does see a lot of students, a lot of times in groups, without masks in locations like the library or outside playing sand volleyball.
But she said this doesn’t worry her too much, because she sees a lot of precautions being taken in the majority of campus spaces, including her residence hall. The bathrooms are cleaned daily and she feels the halls aren’t as crowded as last year.
While numerous colleges around the U.S. are trying to control increasing case numbers, Busse said she isn’t too concerned about a COVID-19 outbreak. So far, the college has had 10 positive cases since Aug. 14, and eight of them are recovered.
“I would say those numbers are pretty good for the first two weeks of school,” she said.
Off-campus parties can be a contributing factor to rising COVID-19 cases on college campuses. Busse said she knows a lot of students do go off campus at night and it’s been the normal number of gatherings she’s seen from her freshman year.
Marysz Rames, college president, sent an email to students two days after the semester began to encourage them to avoid parties and large social gatherings.
While she said she’s been encouraged by Wayne State students’ willingness to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, the next step is to be willing to avoid college parties.
“It is perfectly acceptable, provided you are of legal age, to gather a few friends for socializing,” Rames said in the email. “But, the consistent story from institutions that have bucked the trend to stay open and are now reversing course shows that surges in positive cases of the virus often come from large events and parties where alcohol lowers inhibitions and drives risky behaviors. So, please be safe and be smart.”
Junior Zach Spieler said while students, especially freshmen, are still going to off-campus parties, he doesn’t think this will impact COVID-19 case numbers because Wayne State is smaller than large universities.
“Bigger schools are going online because they have a lot more students and population density, whereas at Wayne, we have maybe 30 students in a class at most,” Spieler said. “I think it's all been going really well. If it continues like this, I’m sure we can finish out the semester (on campus).”
Smith said he’s thankful college administrators chose to move forward with in-person learning this semester. The alternative of online learning comes with several disadvantages and it’s something students are hoping won’t happen this fall, he said.
“There is a sense of uncertainty right now, but students I’ve talked to are hopeful,” he said. “Interacting with friends again, being part of organizations again — to see campus culture shifting back to where it was before COVID — has been a great thing.”