Class D preseason No. 1-rated Norfolk Catholic swept Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday night.
The Knights won 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 in their season opener while GACC slipped to 1-1 on the season.
The Bluejays defeated David City Aquinas 3-0 in a match played five days ago but entered the contest against Norfolk Catholic with three of their players unavailable.
“Three of our girls weren’t able to play, so we came out with two new girls to our varsity today,” GACC coach Maddie Gideon said. “We were hoping that we could put up a fight and play the game of volleyball how we know to play it, but that just didn’t happen, so it was a learning experience about dealing with adversity for a lot of our girls.”
With the Knights playing aggressively — challenging the GACC attack at the net and keeping the ball alive in set one — Norfolk Catholic steadily built its lead.
Offensively, Channatee Robles totaled seven of the Knights’ 14 first-set kills, with freshman Sidonia Wattier adding five more as the Knights turned five- and seven-point leads into a 20-12 advantage following a Wattier kill. They finished out the 25-14 opening-set win on another Wattier kill and a pair of errors by the Bluejays.
“In that first set, we did a good job of putting the ball down and playing great defense,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “But (GACC) made adjustments, and I thought we didn’t adjust as well as the game went on. So I think that’s an area we’ve got to focus on, to just continue to play defense not for one set but for all the sets.”
The serving of Hannah Hoesing and Addison Corr kept the Bluejays’ attack from being effective as GACC hitters managed just two kills against the Knights’ defense.
“I thought we served aggressively, although we had a few more errors than I would like,” Bellar said. “But I thought the girls did serve real aggressive, which was one of our key things we wanted to focus on for this match.”
The trend continued into the second set, with the serving of Allison Brungardt, who had a pair of aces to help the Knights extend their lead from 10-7 to 21-7.
Those points provided a cushion that became important when the Bluejays took advantage of three straight attack errors, then mounted a stronger offensive effort behind three kills from Jocelynn Skoda, a kill by freshman Julianne Ridder, then an ace serve by Izzy Kreikemeier and a tip kill from Reese Throener. That cut the Knights’ lead to 24-19 before Saylor Fischer finished the set with a kill from the right side.
“We had some runs where we gave them a few more points on errors, but that’s the beginning of the year, kind of working out those glitches,” Bellar said. “We had a freshman starting and playing in her first game, so it’s just getting comfortable and getting in a groove as a team.”
GACC’s best chance to extend the match came early in the third set as an ace by Ridder and a block by Skoda provided an immediate 2-0 lead.
But four tie scores later, Norfolk Catholic pulled ahead for the first time in the set behind a kill by Brungardt and consecutive ace serves by Robles.
Those points allowed the Knights to stay on top during a back-and-forth offensive effort by both teams.
Later, with Norfolk Catholic leading 15-9 following a GACC service error and a double contact violation, Robles recorded four consecutive kills — countering kills by the Bluejays’ Throener and Andie Guenther — and helped the Knights to a 19-11 advantage.
“Channatee did a really good job tonight and had some good swings. It’s nice having her back,” Bellar said. “Addison Corr has been playing a new role in the middle and is doing a good job adjusting to that new role.”
GACC closed to within five points at 23-18 on the strength of points scored by Skoda, including a kill into the Norfolk Catholic block, along with a block of her own and a tip that reached the floor.
The Knights, however, turned to Robles to finish the 25-18 win in the set with a kill that powered through the Bluejays’ block and another that Robles, the left-side hitter, sent into the right corner.
Robles finished the night with 15 kills and three ace serves with Corr contributing nine kills.
“We had some really good attacks and utilized some free balls, which is good,” Bellar said. “We’ve got to keep working on our errors.”
Bellar described the 3-0 sweep as a team win with contributions from several players, noting Baumgardt’s serving runs as well as the hustle plays from Fischer and Wattier, along with the communicating done by Jacey Wolf.
Guardian Angels CC 14 19 18
Norfolk Catholic 25 25 25
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC: Complete stats not available.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Kenzie Janssen 2k, 3b, Sidonia Wattier 3k, 3b, Saylor Fischer 2k, Addison Corr 9k, 1a, Alli Brungardt 4k, 1a, 1b, Channatee Robles 15k, 3a, 1b, Morgan Miller 1k. Totals 36k, 5a, 8b.
Set assists: Norfolk Catholic 36 (Fischer 24, Wattier 12).