March 1980 was a rough time for America. Jimmy Carter was in the final year of his one-term presidency, Iran held 52 Americans hostage, inflation and interest rates were sky-high and the price of gasoline had rocketed past $1 a gallon.
Amidst all that turmoil, the U.S. hockey team defeated the Soviet Union and won gold medal at the Lake Placid Olympics and two boys basketball teams from Hartington, population 1,600, gave northern Cedar County something to cheer about as both qualified for the state tournament.
Hartington High — a Class C school — had gone through its regular season with a record of 14-3 but had avenged all three of its losses to Ponca, Wynot and Bloomfield.
Wildcat coach Dennis Schmitz credited his predecessor, Mike Solamon. “We had a really good team the year before (1979) when he was here,” Schmitz said. “We got beat in the regional by Lyons (54-47).”
That 1979 Lyons team has been regarded by some as the best Class C team of all time.
Solamon left teaching after the 1978-79 school year, but Schmitz said his mentor had laid the foundation for 1979-80 team, which included high-scoring seniors Joel Hansen and Russ Hegert, their younger brothers Mark Hansen and Paul Hegert, along with Dan Pick, Todd Fluent, Mike Walz, Dan Leise, Jeremy Stockwell, Dave Pedersen, Mike Schumacher, Steve Dykeman and Mike Evans.
“We worked a lot on defense and guys got to know their roles. He really handed me a pretty good team to play with,” Schmitz said.
Across the street at Cedar Catholic, the Trojans had run roughshod over the competition and finished the regular campaign with a mark of 19-0.
It may be difficult to believe now, but in the 1970s and ’80s, Cedar Catholic was not only a Class B school; it was a Class B powerhouse.
Coach Bob Uhing said his players took responsibility for the success of the team. “We had great leaders. We played a couple of juniors, but it was primarily a senior-dominated team,” he said.
“They were really a close-knit group. They had a great work ethic. I mean, you could not find 15 players that would work any harder.”
That group included Bob’s youngest brother, Russ, along with Jon Kathol, Tom Feilmeier, Jeff Zimmer, Keith Becker, Vern Kathol, Ken Neuhalfen, Mark Burbach, Mark Becker, Jerry Feilmeier, Tim Schieffer and Chuck Stevens. Together, they made up one of Northeast Nebraska’s greatest teams of all time.
In 1980, close to 400 schools competed for just four state championships. Contrast that with today, when about 280 tams vie for six titles.
Hartington High won the C-5 district at Plainview with wins over Osmond (64-49), Wynot (56-49) and Bloomfield (48-46). The Wildcats then defeated Rock County (60-47) in the regional game at Spencer to become the first Hartington team to qualify for the state tournament since 1955.
Cedar Catholic needed just three victories in the B-4 district at Norfolk High to punch its ticket to state. The Trojans first crushed West Husker Conference rivals Wisner-Pilger (79-35) and Wayne (89-57) before advancing with a convincing 67-53 victory over top-10 ranked Columbus Scotus.
“Back then, you didn’t have the wild card so you either won or went home,” Russ Uhing said. “That kind of added to the pressure.”
It was Cedar’s second consecutive trip to Lincoln, having dropped an opening-round contest to Elkhorn Mount Michael in 1979.
Wednesday, March 12, 1980
Main Street, Hartington
On a brisk Wednesday afternoon, fans from Hartington, Fordyce, Constance, Menominee, St. Helena, Bow Valley and South Yankton gathered on Main Street in Hartington to send their teams off in style with a combined pep rally.
“I think it was like 25 degrees out, but it was just packed,” Russ Hegert recalled. “I think Russ Uhing and I both spoke at that, and right after that, both teams got on their buses and left for Lincoln.”
By the next morning, Hartington would be a ghost town. Cedar Catholic earned the No. 1 seed in Class B and was scheduled to take on Lexington in the noon opener at the 4-year-old Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Hartington High garnered the No. 4 seed in Class C and had a 2 p.m. first-round meeting with fifth-seeded Burwell, at downtown Pershing Auditorium.
Fans of both teams devised plans to bend Lincoln’s traffic laws in order to see both games.
Thursday, March 13, 1980
Class B quarterfinal
Devaney Sports Center
Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-0) vs. Lexington (14-7)
Cedar Catholic entered the 1980 Class B state tournament unbeaten, but that didn’t impress the Trojans’ opening-round opponent, perennial power — at the time — Lexington.
As Bob Uhing prepared his players for what they hoped would be three games in three days, he didn’t have any trouble getting them to focus.
“The owner of the Cedar County News was connected to the Lexington newspaper and they had an article in their newspaper about our team and said that we had played a ‘creampuff’ schedule and we had not been tested all year,” Uhing said.
“And so, obviously, we shared that with our players and, ordinarily, you’d go into the state tournament all nervous and that, but our coaches and players went into that game angry.”
Lexington led by two points at halftime, but after the break, Russ Uhing went off.
Legendary Daily News scribe, the late Denny Fuehrer, described it: “Russ Uhing was the key figure and the entire show during a game-winning third quarter for Cedar Catholic. After a sluggish first half, Russ put on one of the great individual performances over an eight-minute span ever witnessed on the Devaney maples as well as in state competition.”
Russ scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in that third quarter. The younger Uhing hit 13 of 15 field goals for the game. “It was one of those games where everything you throw up is going to go in,” Russ recalled. “It kind of gave us confidence as it went on. As a team, we played really well.”
Jon Kathol added 18 points as Cedar went on to post a resounding 71-58 first-round victory.
Thursday, March 13, 1980
Class C quarterfinal,
Pershing Auditorium
Hartington (18-3) vs.
Burwell (17-4)
Just minutes after the Cedar Catholic game ended at the Devaney Center, Hartington High opened its state tournament 2 miles away at Pershing Auditorium.
The stands were full of purple-clad fans as the Wildcats took on Burwell. “What I remember the most is running out on the court and seeing the fans cheering and the adrenaline rush just sent shivers down you,” Hegert said.
Denny Fuehrer: “The intermission found the Longhorns in command 29-23. Hartington gained momentum midway through the third quarter and finally caught up after 20 minutes of play on a fielder by Joel Hansen. That knotted the score at 33-all with eight minutes to play.
“Two free throws by Hansen put Hartington ahead for good but the Cats couldn’t break away until Russ Hegert’s two-pointer with 1:40 remaining for a 46-39 margin.”
The Wildcats held on for a 50-43 victory. “We played man-to-man defense and got the job done,” Schmitz said.
Hansen led the Wildcat cause with 16 points while Hegert added 10.
* * *
Coming Wednesday: Our story picks up in the capital city as both Cedar Catholic and Hartington High play their semifinal games in the 1980 state tournament.