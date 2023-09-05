Tuesday night’s volleyball matchup with Lincoln Southeast provided a test of Norfolk High’s improvement thus far this season.
Based upon the Panthers’ 3-1 victory, coach Dave Hepner’s team passed with flying colors.
However, the scores in the 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24 win are evidence that the battle between the two schools, both with 3-3 records entering the match, was every bit as close as those scores suggest.
“We played our hearts out. We had talked about getting a little better every single time out, and tonight we did that,” Hepner said. “That’s a very good team. They’re 3-4 now, but they’ve had a really tough road. For us to win that one is really big.”
Lincoln Southeast took an early lead in the first set, but the Panthers responded, fighting back to take the lead. That back and forth became the theme of the match, with neither team holding more than a four-point advantage in any of the four sets.
Norfolk gradually built a 19-18 lead into a 23-20 spread behind three Jaden Kiichler kills. After errors by both teams — the Panthers’ error being an all-too-common service error — a service error by the Knights ended the first-set win 25-21.
The second set was equally close throughout, although Southeast pulled ahead early 4-1 on four kills by Catrice Olds.
Norfolk tied the score at 4 on an ace serve by Adalia McWilliams, the first of a dozen tie scores in the contest, but the Panthers managed to come out of only three of those with the lead — once on a kill by Rylee Bauer, another on an ace serve by Kiichler and the third time after a Morgan Nielsen ace.
The Knights broke out of the final tie, at 20, with a flurry of offense, beginning with kills by Olds and 6-foot-4 junior Natalie Wardlow. They then added a kill by Kacey Porter of a Norfolk overpass to negate the Panthers’ lone kill by Kiichler.
An ace serve by Porter provided set point, and an Olds kill from the left side ended the 25-21 Southeast win.
“I thought we neutralized their big girl (Wardlow) pretty well,” Hepner said. “We got her out of system quite a bit with our serve. We did a good job of pinpointing deep corner, middle, to make the big girl dig. When you can make her focus on her passing, she kind of loses the offensive side a little bit.”
A Wardlow block and a Norfolk error allowed the Knights to begin the third set with the lead, an advantage Southeast maintained through four score deadlocks.
But the Panthers stayed close, not allowing the deficit to grow beyond three points until back-to-back blocks by Porter and Wardlow put the Knights ahead 19-15.
Norfolk then put together its best run of the match, scoring six of the next seven points.
Kiichler and Carly Ries had consecutive blocks, followed by a Kiichler ace serve that tied the score at 20 and a block by Ries that provided a brief lead.
A service error tied the score once again at 21, but a Bauer kill and a McWilliams ace limited Southeast’s response to just a Wardlow kill before Ries floored an overpass and Kiichler finished Norfolk’s 25-22 set win with a kill from the back row.
“We missed on a ton of serves, but we’ve been working on our out-of-system ball a lot, and I think we had three or four back-row attacks that scored for us that we’ve not been able to do up to this point,” Hepner said. “We’re finally getting comfortable taking those swings out of the back row instead of just being safe. It’s only a point here or there, but those points are the difference sometimes.”
Norfolk played from behind once again in what became the final set, trailing 2-0 immediately on kills by Porter and Wardlow, then powered back to keep the score deadlocked 11 times while holding a one-point advantage four times before the score reached 21-21.
The Panthers accounted for the final eight points of the match-determining set by scoring five times offensively while three Norfolk errors were the only Southeast points.
Kiichler kickstarted the closeout with a kill, followed by Tasha Eisenhauer’s defensive return that fell in for a point.
Ries directed a tip inside the boundary from the left side, but consecutive attack errors allowed the Knights to force a tie at 24.
Ries then ended the 26-24 set victory along with the 3-1 match win for the Panthers with a kill and a block at the net of a Wardlow attempt on the final two plays.
“I think we also had our size advantage. Carly stepped up getting kills, and I can’t say enough about Myranda Hansen’s play,” Hepner said. “Tasha (Eisenhauer) played great, and Jaden (Kiichler), she played great defense and made a great dig when we needed her.”
Kiichler and Ries each tallied 17 kills for Norfolk, while Eisenhauer and Hansen provided 19 and 18 set assists, respectively.
Defensively, Kiichler led the Panthers with 11 digs, with Eisenhauer adding 10 and Raina Andreasen 7.
“Last year I played the middle and also played the middle on my club team last winter,” Kiichler said. “So (playing on the outside) is new for me, but being an outside hitter — since I’m one of the team’s strongest hitters — gets me more chances. I love being outside, and it’s fun to be able to play all the way around.”
Hepner said the Panthers’ 4-3 record is still about “trying to get better each and every time.”
“We’re still getting better. In the set we lost, we had 11 unforced errors at one point that we counted. It’s hard to overcome that, but we were in the game right until the very end,” Hepner said. “We’ve still only got two girls with any real (varsity) experience, so all the girls are going to continue to get better. I can’t say enough about these girls’ positive attitudes and how hard they work for each other.”
Lincoln Southeast (3-4) 21 25 22 24
Norfolk (4-3) 25 21 25 26