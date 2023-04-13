Impressive times, marks easy to find

After battling winter-like temperatures for the early weeks of the track and field season, athletes suddenly got to contend with summer-like temperatures. The other variable has been whether it is windy, windier or windiest out at any given track meet.
Despite less than ideal conditions on many days, plenty of area boys athletes have put together strong starts to their seasons. And the distances should only increase and the times decrease from here on out.
Here’s a few of the standouts through the early weeks of this season:
— Norfolk High junior Isaac Ochoa claimed the all-time area record in the 1,600-meter run while breaking his own school record at the Grand Island invite.
Ochoa crossed the finish line in 4:18.77 to edge out Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker by .84 seconds atop the area’s all-time chart.
Noecker isn’t far off from that time this season. The Trojan senior has finished in 4:20.07.
Anybody up for a head-to-head battle? It could happen if they both enter the event in the Norfolk Classic on Thursday, April 27.
If that is the case, those will be four laps worth watching.
— The throws continue to be strong events for Class C schools in the area.
Last year, five Northeast Nebraska boys medaled at state in the shot put in that class — Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper (first), Stanton’s Kamden Dusatko (second) and Barrett Wilke (fifth), and Battle Creek’s Jacob Ottis (fourth) and Trent Uhlir (seventh).
Four also medaled in the discus, and none of them were seniors. Trent Uhlir was second and Ottis fourth for the Braves, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jaxson Bernecker came in sixth while Pieper was eighth.
Those names are to be found again among the area leaders this season with Uhlir leading the way.
The junior broke Battle Creek’s discus record with a throw of 179 feet even, while he won a showdown of the returning area medalists in the shot put at the Braves’ home meet by besting his personal record by more than 5 feet (59-8.5).
Uhlir’s best marks last year were 167-1 in the discus and 51-8.5 in the shot.
Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said Uhlir’s time and dedication during the offseason had paid off.
“Trent’s talented, first and foremost,” Carlson said. “But he’s put in a lot of work. In the winter, he was going down to Lincoln twice a week to work with Payton Otterdahl, who’s an Olympian. It’s made a big difference for Trent.
“He’s put in the work and time. Now he’s getting the results, which he deserves.”
Look for these throwers to continue to battle each other all the way to Omaha.
— Noecker certainly isn’t slowing down.
The South Dakota State recruit still owns the area all-time record in the 3,200 of 9:11.70 set last year. He isn’t far off the mark, running an all-class state-leading 9:16.97 so far this season.
— Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer joins Ochoa as Panthers who have already put themselves in the school record book this season.
Bauer tied the school’s long jump record of 23-6, which is the best mark in the state this spring.
Bauer also shines on the track, where he is second in this week’s area chart in the 200.
— Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts sits atop the chart in four events, including both hurdles. He won the Class B 300 hurdles last year and was runner-up in the 110 hurdles. He also has the area’s top time in the 400 and is part of the leading 4x400 relay along with Thomas Roberts, Jaxon Lipker and Jaden Hagemann.
— In the sprints, Battle Creek’s Caleb Brauer has the best times in the 100 and 200.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek ...............179-0
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 163-6
Dawson Raabe, Pierce.........................................................163-2
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................161-9
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic..............................................157-8
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 157-3
Mason Dixon, Norfolk...........................................................145-4
Jackson Bos, Norfolk...........................................................143-7
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988......................................62-10
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek......................................................59-8½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic.............................................58-5½
Barrett Wilke, Stanton...........................................................54-11
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 52-3½
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................52-1½
Jackson Bos, Norfolk............................................................53-5¼
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig......................................................52-8
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022...................................................7-0
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-5
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-4
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 6-3
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 6-2
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley..................................................6-2
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6-0
Isaac Cronin, Valentine 6-0
Dylan Heine, Wynot 6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011............................................15-3
Matthew Johnson, Creighton..................................................13-6
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer............................................13-0
John Claussen, Norfolk Catholic...........................................13-0
Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger.................................................12-7
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central........................................12-6
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 12-6
Memphis Werner, Norfolk........................................................12-0
Clayton Kearney, Norfolk Catholic..........................................12-0
Brendyn Luna, Norfolk...........................................................12-0
Griffin Jordan, Madison..........................................................12-0
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009.................................23-10½
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk.............................................................23-6
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central..........................................21-10
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce.............................................................21-5
Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle...............................20-11½
Bennett Meyer, West Point-Beemer 20-10½
Spencer Hille, Plainview.........................................................20-9
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River.........................................20-5½
Trey Steffensmeier, Clarkson/Leigh......................................20-4
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997.........................................................47-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer....................................43-1¾
James Fogelman, Boone Central 43-1
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig 42-11½
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 42-10
Cameron Borgman, Norfolk Catholic.....................................42-7
Cameron Korth, Battle Creek 42-1
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce.............................................................42-¼
Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield......................................................41-2¾
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 .............................................10.30
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 10.87
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River..........................................10.94
Brody Krusemark, Pender....................................................11.02
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton........................................................11.13
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic........................................11.18
Jake Daniels, Boone Central...............................................11.24
Jason Claussen, Stanton.....................................................11.36
Luke Klabanes, West Holt...................................................11.38
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015...............................................21.30
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek..................................................22.49
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk...........................................................22.57
Brody Krusemark, Pender....................................................22.85
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton....................................................... 22.94
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie..................................23.00
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic........................................23.16
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer....................................23.20
Ethan Eifert, Ponca..............................................................23.25
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central.........................................52.22
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne......................................................52.42
Asher McCart, West Holt......................................................52.68
Parker Clausen, Battle Creek..............................................52.79
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic..........................................52.82
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF........................53.40
Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman.....................................53.55
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge............................................53.84
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 ..............................................1:55.50
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:01.06
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk........................................................2:01.07
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.05
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................2:04.14
Mason Hagan, North Central...........................................2:04.37
Alex Christo, Boone Central.............................................. 2:05.21
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 2:07.43
Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley....................................2:07.50
1,600
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 2023.........................................................4:18.77
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk.........................................................4:18.77
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:20.07
Addison Smith, Wausa......................................................4:49.81
Brody Taylor, Ponca...........................................................4:51.49
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago.............................................4:51.56
Drew Martin, West Holt..................................................... 4:51.81
Brier Cerny, North Bend Central...................................... 4:52.80
Gannon Walsh, Pender......................................................4:57.46
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022.....................9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:16.97
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago...........................................10:27.38
Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic.....................................10:38.80
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 10:43.20
Grant Springer, Valentine................................................10:43.47
Ryan Anderson, Wakefield............................................. 10:48.78
Brody Taylor, Ponca........................................................10:50.40
Addison Smith, Wausa...................................................10:54.26
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 .......................................................14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central............................................14.64
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.............................14.71
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 14.98
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce...................................................15.19
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 15.65
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley..............................................15.90
Addison Croghan, Pierce......................................................16.00
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central................................................16.26
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008....................................................38.20
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 40.76
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge............................41.11
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................41.12
Kanyon Talton,Norfolk Catholic...........................................41.34
Kaden Hunt, Winside............................................................41.79
Spencer Hille, Plainview.......................................................41.80
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 42.05
Alex Phelps, Wayne..............................................................42.09
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994.......................42.60
Battle Creek 44.19
(Jaxon Mettler, Will Hamer, Jackson Ricchio, Caleb Brauer)
Stanton..................................................................................44.56
Norfolk..................................................................................44.73
Boone Central.......................................................................44.75
Norfolk Catholic....................................................................44.86
West Point-Beemer 44.96
Pierce.....................................................................................45.16
Valentine 45.82
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:33.10
(Thomas Roberts, Jaxon Lipker, Jaden Hagemann, Jackson Roberts)
Battle Creek......................................................................3:33.13
West Holt...........................................................................3:35.88
Pierce.................................................................................3:39.55
Hartington Cedar Catholic................................................3:40.01
West Point-Beemer............................................................3:40.40
West Holt ‘B’......................................................................3:41.35
Elkhorn Valley....................................................................3:41.90
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:39.03
(Aaron Wortmann, Carosn Noecker, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens)
Battle Creek 8:41.76
Elkhorn Valley....................................................................8:51.80
West Holt...........................................................................8:53.84
Wausa................................................................................8:58.96
Osmond.............................................................................8:59.54
Plainview............................................................................9:00.00
Ponca.................................................................................9:07.24
