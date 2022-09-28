Let’s jump right in. There’s good stuff to get to.
I’ve been at the Daily News for only about a year and a half, but this may be the best slate of high school games I’ve ever seen in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. You’ve got rivalries being renewed, history being made and just overall great football that I think will be played. These are the kinds of weeks you get in the business for.
Speaking of excitement, Wayne State is 4-0 for the first time since 1993. I had some questions about Logan Masters heading into the year after John McMenamin left following one year of games, but he’s done a great job steering the ship so far.
In the FBS, conference games get underway for all of college football. All the while, Nebraska returns to play this week ... sorry about that. I thought I could hear collective groans.
Also if you haven't heard, I’m back to missing on NFL picks again. I pick the Packers to win in week 1 and they lose. I pick them to lose in week 3 and they win. Somewhere my dad, a Wisconsin native, is shaking his head.
Last week’s record: 5-5 (36-14 .720 overall)
Biggest hit: Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview
The score itself was pretty off. However, I did suggest betting the over, which hit pretty early. (56-46 predicted, 90-56 final.)
Biggest miss: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
After whiffing on an Aggies game two weeks ago, I thought, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” Folks, if that missed field goal wasn’t a sign to stop trying, I don’t know what is. (24-14 Arkansas win predicted, 23-21 Texas A&M win final).
How city teams fared: Norfolk High fell to Omaha Westside (35-14 predicted, 48-0 final); Norfolk Catholic defeated Atkinson West Holt (42-7 predicted, 55-6 final); Lutheran High Northeast topped Bassett North Central (68-28 predicted, 63-12 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): O’Neill 7, Valentine 6 (28-25 Valentine win predicted), Oakland-Craig 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 19 (28-15 Cedar Catholic win final), Wayne State 48, Concordia-St Paul 21 (31-21 predicted); Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45 (38-26 Wake Forest win predicted); Packers 14, Bucs 12 (26-20 Bucs win predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Class C No. 3 Battle Creek (4-1) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (5-0)
The Braves and Knights meet for the first time since 2019 to write another chapter in what’s been a historic rivalry. The teams have 14 state championships between them and have met seven times in the state playoffs with Norfolk Catholic holding a 5-2 edge. Like many times before, both enter Thursday night as two of the best teams in their class.
These teams are evenly matched in some important areas. They both have big, strong linemen and top-tier running backs with Trent Uhlir for Battle Creek and Karter Kerkman for Norfolk Catholic. However, I feel the Knights have an advantage in others, most notably special teams and quarterback play. They use them to keep on rolling. Norfolk Catholic 23, Battle Creek 14.
Lincoln Northeast (0-5) at Norfolk High (3-2)
The Panthers were on the receiving end of yet another dominant performance by Omaha Westside last week. Adding insult to injury, quarterback Kaden Ternus and lineman Mason Dixon left the game with injuries. The severity of each is unknown.
Regardless, the Panthers have an opportunity to surpass their win total from a year ago this week with a few more games to spare. The Rockets are an inexperienced group still looking for their footing. Norfolk has the experience and, more importantly, the motivation to come out of this one with a win. Norfolk 42, Lincoln Northeast 0.
Lutheran High Northeast (3-2) at Plainview (3-2)
The Eagles hit the road again to face a Plainview team looking like one of the best in their district. Much of that is thanks to quarterback Tanner Frahm, who’s completed 70% of his passes for 1,178 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also run for 511 yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 carries.
Lutheran High has tended to struggle with offenses that have this kind of star power, surrendering 94 points in losses to Wisner-Pilger and Summerland. However, the Pirates are allowing 45 points a game, so this could turn into a track meet. This could be a close one, but I’ll take the Pirates. Plainview 68, Lutheran High 62.
Class D2 No. 3 Elgin Public/Pope John (5-0) at No. 4 Ainsworth (5-0)
There may not be a game in the area with more on the line for both teams than this battle of dogs. The visiting Wolfpack, fresh off a state semifinals appearance, are still looking for the kind of win that can demonstrate just how good they can be. The host Bulldogs, who haven’t had a winning season since a guy named Bill Clinton was president, are looking to prove they can be more than just a winning team.
Between the stakes, the significance within district play and the talent on the field with guys like Jack Wemhoff and Carter Nelson, this is setting up to be a doozy. It’ll go down to the wire, in my opinion. The difference, however, will be the Wolfpack’s run game. Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Ainsworth 52.
Class D2 No. 5 Wynot (4-1) at Wausa (4-1)
The Blue Devils and Vikings are two of the top teams in a district (D2-3) that could have multiple playoff teams. Wynot is fresh off a win over Creighton while Wausa is looking to avenge its first loss of the season, a 34-20 shocker at the hands of Osmond.
Both have had productive offenses so far for different reasons. Wynot quarterback Dylan Heine has thrown for more than 182 yards and three touchdowns a game. For Wausa, quarterback Jaxon Claussen and running back Josh Wattier have combined for 1,178 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. I see this being a shootout, but one where, once again, the run game wins. Wausa 58, Wynot 50.
Class D2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge (5-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (3-2)
Howells, Dodge and Humphrey know a lot about winning. Dating back to the days of the Howells Bobcats and the Dodge Pirates, these towns have seen a combined 21 state championships, including two in the last three years (St. Francis in 2019 and Howells-Dodge in 2021). The teams will meet for the first time since Howells and Dodge consolidated to become the Jaguars back in 2012.
This year’s Jaguars and Flyers teams have great athletes and are led by terrific coaches (Mike Spiers at Howells-Dodge, Eric Kessler at St. Francis). Ultimately, I feel as though the Jaguars have more experience and more depth to survive a game of this magnitude, allowing them to pull away late. Howells-Dodge 56, Humphrey St. Francis 24.
COLLEGE
Indiana (3-1) at Nebraska (1-3)
The Huskers’ first game after a bye sees them host a Hoosiers team that’s struggled on defense almost as much as they have. Indiana’s 29.9 points per game allowed is the second worst mark in the conference to only Nebraska, who allows 35.5 a game. It’ll also be the first start of the year for Ethan Piper, a offensive lineman from Norfolk Catholic.
Firing defensive coordinator Erik Chinander may help things on the defensive end, but it won’t be known for sure until the games get started. Nebraska has been a mess for much of this year, but I think that with a bye week to prepare for Indiana and a slightly better offense, I think the Huskers can come out on top of a shootout. On a different topic, does anyone else taste Kool-Aid? Nebraska 49, Indiana 46.
Wayne State (4-0) at Winona State (3-1)
The black and gold have looked even sharper than they did last year to start their season. Wayne State will look to keep its undefeated season going when the Wildcats travel to face the Warriors.
Wayne State’s defense has really tightened up over the past few weeks. After allowing 28 points to the University of Mary in the opener, it’s allowed just 37 in the three to follow, including 238 total yards allowed and two sacks last week against Concordia-St. Paul. I expect that to help the Wildcats out here. Wayne State 27, Winona State 14.
No. 4 Michigan (4-0) at Iowa (3-1)
The Hawkeyes welcome the Wolverines to Iowa City in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship. Since then, Michigan has been trying to prove it can repeat while Iowa wants to show it can be better.
For those unaware, I am a Michigan fan and I’ve been a bit wary about this one for a while (as I suppose any highly ranked team heading to Kinnick Stadium usually is). Yes, Iowa’s offense has been anemic to start the year, but its defense has been arguably the best in the country so far. It’ll be a big obstacle for a young Wolverine offense whose flaws (both from a player and coaching standpoint) were exposed a bit in a shaky win over Maryland.
As in any game, there’s a lot to account for in this one, but to me, it all comes down to the line of scrimmage. Whoever can use the line to get their run game going and keep the opposition from doing so probably wins, even if they falter in some other categories. I’ll take the maize and blue to do so. Barely. Michigan 19, Iowa 14.
NFL
Chiefs (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)
Speaking of rematches, we’ve got another one on deck in Florida, where Kansas City travels to face Tampa Bay. Both teams come in looking to get some sour taste out of their mouths after suffering their first losses of the season last week.
The Buccaneers sorely missed the wide receivers and offensive linemen who were unable to play last week because of injury. The Chiefs, meanwhile, still haven’t gotten a ton out of their run game. Even then, I think they have the weapons and the health to win this one. Chiefs 24, Buccaneers 14.