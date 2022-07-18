CREIGHTON – Pender put baserunners on in every inning of Monday’s American Legion Class C Juniors state tournament winners bracket semifinal.
But getting those runners home was another matter.
Imperial used a combination of strong defensive plays, the pitching of Cooper Dillon and some Pender baserunning miscues to collect a 9-5 win at Radosti Ballpark.
“I think all three coaches felt like the kids just weren’t focused enough to want to play well today,” Pender coach Ron Williams said. “Straight forward, that was kind of the theme today.
“That’s not to take anything away from the other team – they were ready to play. I don’t think we were, and that kind of showed from the beginning. It just wasn’t there in a lot of aspects of the game.”
Imperial led 4-0 in the middle of the fifth inning with catcher Jaret Peterson driving in three of those runs on hits to right centerfield.
Pender (17-6) got back within 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a double by Ross Tremayne and single from Pierce Paulsen that drove in a run. But a missed bunt led to a runner being picked off and kept the score from out.
That was a theme for Pender in the loss. In the fourth inning, the team got runners on first and second with one out.
Alex Roth’s hot liner went off the glove of the leaping first baseman. However, Michael Cooney got caught in a rundown between home and third base and was tagged out, then Nick Buchholz was thrown out trying to advance to third.
And suddenly the inning was over.
“A couple of times we had baserunning errors from not paying attention,” Williams said. “I’m not going to sit there and say it wasn’t possibly coaches. I had one pickoff on one end and we had a couple overruns on third. I don’t know if we (coaches) aren’t paying attention or the kids aren’t listening. But we ran ourselves out of some innings there.”
Dillon also helped limit the damage. He gave up two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and four walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Pender still found a way to make it interesting in the bottom of the seventh. It plated three runs to close to within 9-5 and had the tying run to the plate before Tristan Jablonski got a groundout on his lone pitch in a relief effort to close out the game.
Pender stranded 10 runners for the game.
Despite falling into the losers bracket, Pender still is in a good situation, Williams said. Three pitchers are still available who haven’t thrown yet in the state tournament.
And the team had a lackluster performance in its Area 2 tournament in losing to Louisville/Weeping Water before bouncing back to earn a trip to state in the immediate championship game rematch.
“They’ve been here before,” Williams said. “We haven’t lost that many games. That’s who they’ve been – that resiliency. I think that’s what makes this so frustrating. When they do all the right things they should be doing, we can really play with anybody.”
Pender faces Wakefield on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.
“I wouldn’t say Wakefield is a big rivalry, but we like to play each other because we are close,” Williams said. “I think both teams enjoy trying to beat each other, so I hope we use that as a big challenge.”
Imperial 002 024 1 -- 9 8 3
Pender 000 020 3 -- 5 8 2
WP: Cooper Dillon. LP: Brayden Hegge. 2B: (I) Jaret Peterson; (P) Ross Tremayne,