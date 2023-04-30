The first night of points racing began at Off Road Speedway Saturday night.
Drivers competed in the track’s four regular divisions–SportMods, Late Models, Hobby Stocks, and Stock Cars–with IMCA points on the line.
To finish well on Saturday, competitors had to cope with restarts following several cautions, which erased leads and returned the field to a Delaware-double or single-file alignment behind the leader.
The other necessity was finding a line, either on the low or the high side of the track, to best maintain momentum and either be able to pass or avoid being passed.
Drivers able to do both had an advantage and, odds are good, ended up among the front-runners when the checkered flag flew.
In the IMCA SportMods “A” feature, Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg took full advantage of his starting position on the pole–which placed him on the low side of the track from the beginning–to lead all 15 laps and lead by a significant margin during the final seven laps for the win.
Norfolk’s Jonathan Jensen took his shot at getting by Langenberg for eight laps, before Cameron Meyer of Pierce slipped past Jensen in turn three and took his turn at pursuing Langenberg for the final five laps.
Meyer was awarded second place even after checking up his car coming out of turn four for safety reasons, while Jensen took third.
Twelve cars competed in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, running 18 laps with three caution interruptions before Tanner Uehling secured the win.
Uehling managed to take the lead following the restart of the first caution, getting by early leader Mark Arduser but Uehling, of Norfolk, had to battle various challengers following the next two restarts.
Dakota Spann gave chase for three laps after a second caution before Dustin Jackson took the second spot away on the third restart.
Uehling rebuilt his early-race lead during the final five laps for the victory, while Jackson–an O’Neill racer– held off Anthony Nelson of Randolph in the competition for second and third.
Stanton’s Nelson Vollbrecht led all but the first two laps of the 20-lap “A” feature to earn his first Off Road Speedway of the season in the IMCA Late Models class.
Vollbrecht made a move on the inside of pole-sitter Joey Haase, then kept both Alex Banks and Chase Osborne from taking the lead despite three-consecutive restarts following one caution and another pair of cautions during the final four laps of the race.
Osborne, of Norfolk, was able to make the pass on Banks with five laps remaining and held on for a second-place finish. Banks, of Newman Grove, took third.
Sixteen Stock Cars battled for 20 laps–including six restarts–before Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson secured the IMCA feature win.
Wilkinson needed six laps to finally take the inside position that allowed him to get by race leader Tejay Mielke as the two cars entered turn three and exited turn four.
The feature quickly became a two-car competition for the lead during the next eight times around the track, before Kyle Wilkinson moved from six rows back to join the fray.
Ultimately, Kyle Wilkinson also made the pass on Mielke in turns three and four with just five laps left to grab second place, while Mielke finished third.
The track is also currently offering a non-IMCA racing class for anyone who would like to enter a four-cylinder vehicle. Four of those cars competed on Saturday, with Anthony Ahlman of Wisner finishing first in the event.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
SPORTMODS: (10 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 3. Jonathan Jensen; 4. Tyler Afrank; 5. Tommy Tanner, Hinton, IA; 6. Rusty Glosser; 7. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 8. Ronnie Grass, Albion; 9. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Kevin Kay, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Langenberg, 2. Meyer. (Heat 2) 1. Afrank, 2. Glosser.
HOBBY STOCKS: (12 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tanner Uehling; 2. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 3. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 4. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 7. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 8. Wyatt Lehman; 9. Austin Bruhn, Creston; 10. Nate Buck, Neligh; 11. Nic Kimmel; 12. Trevor Frisch; 13. Lance Mielke; 14. Jim Kimmel; 15. Tom Marksmeier; 16. Shannon Pospisil. (B feature) 1. N. Kimmel, 2. J. Kimmel, 3. Frisch, 4. Bruhn. (Heat 1) 1. Arduser, 2. Buck. (Heat 2) 1. Uehling, 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Nelson, 2. Malasek.
LATE MODELS: (12 cars) (A feature) 1. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 2. Chase Osborne; 3. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 4. Matt Haase; 5. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 7. Brock Carlson, Winside; 8. Jason Jacob, Clearwater; 9. JR Coover; 10. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 11. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 12. Joey Haase. (Heat 1) 1. Joey Haase, 2. Beau Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Brock Carlson, 2. Banks.
STOCK CARS (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Tejay Mielke; 4. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Neil Bruns; 7. Clay Anding, Albion; 8. Eric Haase; 9. Ron Pettitt; 10. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 11. Cole Rosenkrans, O’Neill; 12. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 13. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 14. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 15. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 16. Tanner Pettitt. (Heat 1) 1. E. Haase, 2. T. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. N. Bruns. (Heat 3) 1. N. DeSive, 2. F. DeSive.