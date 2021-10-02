MADISON — A local man charged with four crimes related to a July incident in Madison was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after his attorney filed a motion in district court on Friday.
Andrew Allen, 39, appeared in court for an arraignment Friday on four charges: Terroristic threats, resisting arrest, false reporting and obstructing a peace officer.
But Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender, motioned for Judge Mark Johnson to order Allen to undergo a competency evaluation before he enters pleas. The motion was filed so it can be determined if Allen understands the charges filed against him, as well as the circumstances surrounding his ongoing court case.
“I’ve had some conversations with Mr. Allen since our office was appointed, as well as other attorneys, and we have concerns about his mental competency,” Hartner said.
Allen was quick with a rebuttal to the motion Hartner made on his behalf, chiming in before the judge had an opportunity to speak.
“I would like to fire her as my attorney. If she doesn’t return my phone calls, that’s a breach of communication,” Allen said. “That’s misrepresentation; a misdiagnosis is not in my best interest … misrepresentation is not in my best interest.”
Allen said the would rather represent himself in a jury trial than be represented by an attorney. He claimed that he had undergone a jury trial himself, but that Hartner had not. Johnson debunked that statement.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, did not object to Hartner’s motion for Allen to undergo a competency evaluation. Johnson attempted to explain to Allen the purpose of the evaluation.
“The first thing is to verify through a professional that you’re OK to move forward,” Johnson said. “So the court will sustain the motion for a competency evaluation.”
Johnson ordered that Dr. Klaus Hartmann, a psychiatrist at the Lincoln Regional Center, conduct an evaluation of Allen. The judge attempted to give a list of objectives of the evaluation, but Allen cut him off.
“I’m not going to come out of my cell to do it. And if they make me come out, then I’m just going to sit there in silence,” Allen said. “… I’m not going to take it because they’re going to say I’m incompetent, even though I’m not.”
Johnson encouraged Allen to cooperate with Hartmann during the evaluation, noting that the evaluation would not determine his guilt or innocence.
But Allen refused to agree to cooperate with the psychiatrist.
“I’m innocent and you guys are copping out of this; it’s a due process violation,” he said. “Maybe the police should take some competency tests because they can’t fill out the paperwork correctly.”
Following Johnson’s order, Allen asked the judge for his bond to be reduced from 10% of $5,000 to a personal recognizance bond. Allen said he would still have an opportunity to continue working at his previous job and that he isn’t a flight risk because he has family in the area he would like to support.
Kiernan objected to a bond reduction and said that Allen’s bond is already set too low. Furthermore, a sheriff’s deputy was injured while detaining Allen during his July arrest, Kiernan said.
Allen has not yet been able to post bond. Allen said he’d rather sit in his cell than take the risk of undergoing a competency evaluation and having the doctor “say whatever he wants.”
“I’m going to sit there and not talk,” he said. “Because it’s my constitutional right to a jury trial, and I know I’ll beat it because I’m innocent.”
The terroristic threats charge filed against Allen is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. Each of his additional three charges are Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison.
Allen was arrested on July 11, a day after he allegedly threatened to kill his Madison neighbor. During his arrest, Allen reportedly refused to come down from the roof of his residence, and authorities had to climb up to his roof to apprehend him.
The July incident was the latest of several run-ins Allen has had with the law, as he was convicted in 2019 and served jail time for multiple assaults in which he sprayed victims with mace or pepper spray.
Allen’s arraignment will be scheduled if and when it is determined he is competent to proceed with further court hearings.