Hustle plays key Hawks sweep

There is no column on a stat sheet specifically for hustle and effort plays, but if there were the Northeast Community College mens and womens basketball teams would have made plenty of entries during their respective victories Wednesday night.
Both Hawks squads earned season-opening wins over Ellsworth Community College of Iowa Falls, IA, at the Cox Activities Center with the men winning 76-68 after the women downed the Panthers 88-50.
Coach Dan Anderson’s mens team never trailed but saw double-digit leads dwindle in each half, leading to the game being determined in the final three minutes.
Ellsworth reduced the Hawks’ 14-point second half advantage of 57-43 with an 11-0 run and, after the teams exchanged baskets during several possessions, Northeast, up 68-65, got consecutive big plays from Jared Lopez and Devin Ross that directly determined the game’s outcome.
Lopez grabbed an offensive rebound and scored after Ross missed the front end of a bonus free throw opportunity, and on the Panthers’ ensuing possession Ross swatted the fastbreak layup attempt of Ellsworth guard Adam Jackson against the backboard.
Seconds later Michael Anderson picked off an Panthers’ inbounds pass under the Ellsworth basket, and converted the steal into a fullcourt layup to increase the Hawks’ lead to 72-65.
Ross then made all four of his free throw chances during the game’s final 20 seconds to offset a basket and free throw by the Panthers and sew up Northeast’s 76-68 win.
“I was pretty happy--we’re on the court diving for balls,” Anderson said. “This was pretty fun to watch. We have great chemistry and a great culture.”
Northeast made winning plays earlier in the game as well--holding off a Panthers’ rally led by Jackson’s nine point burst that single-handedly reduced an 11-point Hawks lead to 19-17 in the first half.
Northeast got points from five different players during the last six minutes to take a 33-26 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, when a 14-2 Ellsworth run reduced a 14-point Hawks advantage into a tenuous 59-57 lead, Northeast responded once again. Ross scored on a baseline drive, then finished a press-break with a lob pass to Ben Tew for a dunk that not only returned the score to a two-possession game but also provided the Hawks with momentum going into the game’s final minutes and eventual victory.
Five players contributed double-figure scoring led by Evan Decker’s 17 points. Decker made 6 of 12 field goals, including 4 of 9 from the 3-point line. Lopez totaled 14 points, while Tew scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Anderson, the team’s only returning starter, finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and a game-high seven assists.
In the women’s contest, the Hawks improved in most aspects of the game quarter-by-quarter.
“We had pretty good effort, so it’s something to build on,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. “We have a lot of new faces with Breanna Stouffer as the only highly-experienced player we have back, with Lorna Maxon out with injury. So we made a lot of mistakes, but I thought our play got better as the game went on.”
Although the Hawks started fast, outscoring Ellsworth 11-0 on the way to a 19-9 first-quarter lead, Northeast shot just over 28 percent from the field in the first quarter.
The Hawks shooting improved to 37 percent in the second quarter and 45 in the third, before the made nearly 53 percent of its shots in the final period.
“You know the kids are going to be amped up, excited to play,” Svehla said. Northeast led 38-26 at the half, then blew the game open in the third period, outscoring the Panthers 26-14 to lead 64-40 before closing out the 88-50 win with a 24-10 scoring advantage in the final quarter.
“We had five people in double-figures, we got to the foul line, we hit some 3s,” Svehla said. “It’s an unselfish group, and we have different people who can contribute, so I’m not surprised that we have that many in double-figures.”
Patricija Peric led all scorers with 22 points. Stouffer, Ashley Hassett, and Yiesha Williams totaled 16 points apiece, while Taylor Peter added 10.
Hassett also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hawks to help Northeast to a 46-34 edge on the boards.
“We missed a lot of shots around the basket, and we missed 13 free throws,” Svehla said. “So there were some areas where we need to do better in close games, but it was great to see the kids back playing.”
Mens game
Ellsworth Community College 26 42 -- 68
Northeast Community College 33 43 -- 76
Ellsworth CC (0-1): Josh Kamara 1-3 2-3 4, Pietro Vannini 0-6 0-0 0, Tony Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Junior Bodden 3-5 3-5 9, Srdjan Kopanovic 0-2 0-0 0, Davionte Culpepper 1-1 2-2 4, Adam Jackson 11-25 5-6 32, Jamarius Adams 2-6 1-2 4, Chase Smith 3-6 0-0 9. Totals: 22-64 15-22 68.
Northeast CC (1-0): Michael Anderson 6-13 1-2 13, Evan Decker 6-12 1-2 17, Trey Drummond III 2-2 0-0 6, Jared Lopez 4-10 5-6 14, Ben Tew 5-10 1-2 11, Devin Ross 3-8 4-6 10, LaVonte Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Hiser 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Stec 1-4 2-2 5, Akol Ring 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 27-63 14-22 76.
Womens game
Ellsworth Community College 9 17 14 10 -- 50
Northeast Community College 19 19 26 24 -- 88
Ellsworth CC (0-1): Keara Williams 3-9 2-4 8, Ellie Barrows 4-7 0-0 10, Hydiyah Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Halle Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Autumn Shull 4-5 1-2 9, Jada Mullinex 2-5 0-0 5, Kevonda Primes 1-6 1-4 3, Victaeja Leavy 2-6 1-2 5, Dreasha Talley 3-8 0-0 6. Totals: 21-54 5-12 50.
Northeast CC (1-0): Yiesha Williams 6-16 2-4 16, Taylor Peter 5-12 0-0 10, Patricija Peric 9-14 0-0 22, Ashley Hassett 4-8 8-14 16, Breanna Stouffer 5-11 4-5 16, Molly Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Hannah Ollendick 1-7 0-2 2, Kelly Kleffner 1-5 2-2 4, Brianna Bauer 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 32-79 16-29 88.