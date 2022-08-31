Well that was a fun first week!
I said in the first column that I wanted to try to surpass 80 wins for the season, and last week was a pretty good start. There were a couple of games that I felt were gambles but ended up paying off this time around. Hopefully we can get that same luck going this week.
I entered Saturday having gotten eight of my then nine predictions right and was VERY close to a 9-1 week before *ahem* things happened in the Emerald Isle with Nebraska.
Murphy’s law, folks.
Anyway, the rest of college football gets its season underway this week. Wayne State hopes to build off a 7-4 season a year ago. Meanwhile in Division I a team from north of the Mason Dixon (not the kid from Norfolk High) will try to win the national championship.
Record last week: 8-2 (.800)
Biggest hit: No Trent Uhlir, no problem for Battle Creek, which handed Fremont Archbishop Bergan its first loss in nearly two years. (21-17 predicted, 14-13 final)
Biggest miss: Tip of the cap to Norfolk High. That might be the best the offense has looked under Chris Koozer. (24-7 loss predicted, 38-7 win final)
How other city teams fared: Norfolk Catholic dominated Oakland-Craig (28-21 win predicted, 37-12 final); Lutheran High Northeast was rolled by Wisner-Pilger (30-28 predicted, 52-18 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Pierce 38, Wahoo 7 (34-21 predicted); Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21 (28-14 predicted); Crofton 42, Summerland 20 (36-22 predicted); Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Humphrey St. Francis 20 (42-24 predicted); Howells-Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12 (48-22 predicted); Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28 (52-21 Nebraska win predicted).
High school
Bellevue East at Norfolk High
The Panthers last faced the Chieftains in 2020 in a makeup game. Their original opponents for that week, Omaha South, canceled their season in the midst of COVID-19. This one, however, was planned from the start and will serve as the maroon and white’s home opener.
Norfolk High looked good on both sides of the ball against a Columbus team that made it to the Class A playoffs a year ago. Bellevue East won its opener as well, beating Lincoln Northeast 31-21. However, it took a 25-point comeback in the fourth quarter. If the Panthers get up by that kind of score, I have a feeling they won’t be as forgiving. Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 7
Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic at Ord
No rest for the wicked or the Knights. After facing a talented Oakland-Craig team, they travel to face a Chanticleers team that’s gone 22-2 the past two seasons, winning a state championship in 2020 and reaching the semifinals in 2021.
Norfolk Catholic’s defense will have its hands full with dual-threat quarterback Dylan Hurlburt and the offense with Sam Boettcher. Karter Kerkman will need to play as he did last week, and the line will need to hold its own against an Ord team looking to avenge a 30-7 loss to the red and white a year ago. This game will be closer, but I think the Knights win again. Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 21
Class C No. 4 Boone Central at Aurora
The Cardinals get a real chance to prove themselves as a competitor in Class C1 with a trip to face its favorite to win it all. Aurora was a member of Class B each of the past two years, making the title game in each of them.
From what I saw in its opener, Boone Central didn’t have that much of a run game. Whatever the reason, it’ll need more of one against a Huskies team with one of the best in the state led by Carlos Collanzo. This also could be where the Cardinals’ inexperience on the offensive and defensive line gets exposed. Even then, it might be a good learning moment. Aurora 35, Boone Central 20.
Class D2 No. 3 Bloomfield at D1 No. 5 Crofton
The Warriors’ first home game as an eight-man team comes against a somewhat familiar foe. Crofton and Bloomfield co-op for wrestling, and the Bees have been a playoff team in D2 for the past three decades.
I talked about in my ratings column how the Warriors like their offensive line and I think it’ll come into play here. If they can generate enough pressure on defense and pound the rock on offense, I like their chances. Crofton 32, Bloomfield 24.
Class D2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis at No. 5 Wynot
The Flyers held their own against a tough Elgin Public/Pope John team in the opener. Now they face a Wynot team with a lot of returning production in a chance to show they can still compete.
The Blue Devils have a lot of skill position players back but are a bit undersized on the line, resulting in struggles when it comes to running the ball and defending it. If anybody can expose a flaw like that, it’s Eric Kessler. Humphrey St. Francis 34, Wynot 16.
Columbus Scotus at Class C No. 1 Pierce
The Bluejays started their season with an authoritative win over a Wahoo team that’s been one of the best in Class C1. Now they get a Scotus team that’s made the playoffs nine times since 2010.
The Shamrocks have talented pieces, but questions linger in regard to whether it’s enough to compete for a title. I think that combined with the fact that Pierce has more offensive firepower gives the Bluejays the advantage here. Pierce 35, Scotus 14.
Class D1 No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 3 Pender
We’re going to know a lot about each team after this one’s done. The Pendragons are a fast, athletic team going up against a physical, fundamentally sound group of Patriots. Both teams are looking to show people that they can compete for a state championship.
This matchup will come down to physicality. Pender has great skill position players, but Clarkson/Leigh has a tougher offensive and defensive line. It’s something the Pendragons struggled with in their second-round loss last year, and I see it coming back to bite them. Clarkson/Leigh 34, Pender 24.
College
North Dakota at Nebraska
Quite simply, this game is a must-win. With the Oklahoma game a few weeks away, you need to build up as much momentum as you can, all the more reason why the Northwestern loss hurts so much.
Bizarre onside kick call aside, the offense seemed to sputter midway through the third quarter. Now that the new players on that side have had some time to mesh, I see a much smoother offensive performance here. Nebraska 49, North Dakota 7.
Wayne State at University of Mary
It’s a bit hard to gauge the Wildcats heading into 2022. They lost their head coach from a year ago, but much of the production and staff are coming back.
This was a team whose success came largely thanks to its offense, which averaged 32.5 points a game last year. Much of it came from Nick Bohn, who led the team in passing (1,921) and rushing yards (583) with 24 total touchdowns. He’ll need more help around him and, in this one, I think he’ll get it. Wayne State 31, University of Mary 28.
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State
The college game of the week features what will soon be a battle of Big Ten rivals (it’s only a matter of time, folks).
As always, Ohio State’s receivers will get theirs, but I’ve got my eyes on the trenches. The Buckeyes had a lot of trouble stopping the run in each of their two losses last year and now go up against a Fighting Irish offensive line that’s often one of the best in the country.
This will be a chance for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to see how that unit has improved. In this case, I think it’s enough for the win. Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 14.