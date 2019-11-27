WINNETOON — A lot of people have a hobby, but few get honored during a Husker football game for it.
Steve Harley of Winnetoon did, and rightfully so. He has been scrapbooking the Nebraska Cornhuskers' football seasons since 1969 while he was still a senior in high school.
He made his first scrapbook at the age of 17, which included Husker player Larry Frost six years before his son, coach Scott Frost, was born. The Huskers went on to win the national championship the following year, so, as to not invite bad luck, Harley thought he'd better make another.
Harley's collection spans nine presidents, seven head coaches (including all 25 years of Tom Osborne) and all five national championships. Speaking of Osborne, he used Harley's scrapbooks as recruiting tools in the 1970s.
"I get the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Norfolk Daily News and The Verdigre Eagle," Harley said.
Not only does he get the Nebraska viewpoint, he also goes the extra mile to get the opponents' views.
Following every Husker game since 1972, Harley contacts the major newspapers covering the opposing team and requests two copies of their paper so he can get their viewpoints on record.
He's most proud of this feature, as it sets his scrapbooks apart from any others.
Taking a methodical approach to his hobby, every detail has a purpose. He includes photos that play off the newspaper headlines, such as one referring to "gold," paired with a magazine photo of a combine auger filling a wagon with gold coins. The headlines and photos for the opposing team are highlighted with their school colors, and the Huskers, of course, feature the scarlet and cream.
He collects photos throughout the year from newspapers and magazines, not yet having a particular use for them in mind.
"I throw a good half of stuff away that I collect," Harley said.
A thoughtful section of the 2016 book is dedicated to Sam Foltz and includes photos from his funeral, highlights from his career and both Husker and other teams' tributes to the player. Harley said the World-Herald regularly lists the top 50 Husker players each season, and on July 23, Sam Foltz was the player of focus that day.
Harley remembers that, in particular, because later that day word of Foltz's death spread rampantly throughout the state and beyond.
Not only are his scrapbooks interesting, so are his stories. He told of when Larry and Carol Frost used to teach at O'Neill around 1980-81. Harley was sitting in the stands at a track meet and watched a young kid running up and down the track.
A woman came over and hollered, "Scott, get off the track. We're trying to run a race." That rambunctious youngster would be the future quarterback and head coach of the Huskers.
Another story dates back to the 1972 spring game. Hubert Humphrey was campaigning for presidency at that time and was present. It was raining, so Harley had his scrapbook in a garbage bag with the intention of keeping it dry long enough to get Humphrey's autograph. He ran up to him but was immediately stopped in his tracks by Secret Service agents who noticed the "suspicious" package under his arm. Humphrey was happy to sign the book after discovering it was not, in fact, a bomb.
Along with Humphrey's autograph, he also has autographs from all three Heisman Trophy winners, Larry the Cable Guy, Miss America, all the governors, Tom Osborne and a large number of Husker football players.
Harley has shared his scrapbooks with many people throughout the years. He remembers taking them to the Atkinson school, and one junior high student in particular took interest in them. His name is Thad Livingston, who is now the sports editor of the World-Herald.
Also from the newspaper world, the late editor/co-publisher of The Verdigre Eagle, Dan Pavlik, as devout a Husker fan as they come, would be among the first to see the new book each season.
Being a Husker fan is something Harley has passed on to his children — even before they were born. When his wife, Julie, was pregnant, he would whisper to her belly, "Go Big Red." Then when his son was born — not even a minute old — he was crying and Harley said, "Go Big Red," and his son stopped crying and looked up at him.
Harley said he used to go to as many games as he could when he was younger but has practiced moderation in later years. For a local source of autograph collecting, he attends the annual Verdigre FFA Farm and Home Show that features one or more Huskers in attendance.
Fast-forwarding to this year, Harley got a call from someone representing the Huskers asking if they could honor him during the "Hometown Huskers" program at Memorial Stadium during the Nov. 16 game against Wisconsin.
Naturally, Harley jumped at the chance. He was able to bring his family along. Harley was honored between the first and second quarters of the game, did the tunnel walk and reached the 20-yard line where they showed the video as to why he was being honored.
"Having 90,000 fans giving you a standing ovation was quite a thrill," Harley said.
Also honored were Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch and Hollywood movie star Adam Devine.
Each book weighs 16 to 20 pounds. Adding them all together, Harley has almost 900 pounds of books and memories. Each book takes about 300 to 400 hours to put together, and that doesn't include the time it takes to read the articles or to collect materials.
Harley explains it as a "continuous story over 50 years." When he is finishing up one book, he is already starting another.
“Everything is done by hand. I use five bottles of Elmer's glue every year. They'll probably bury me with my scissors in my hand,” Harley joked.
For now, his 50-year collection of scrapbooks is kept in a vault in the bank. It's highly unlikely a second collection like Harley's would exist.