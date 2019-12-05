Even as she starred this summer for Nebraska Attack — a select girls basketball team based out of Omaha — Humphrey St. Francis point guard Allison Weidner never forgot where she came from.
"She has her high school team as a priority," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "This summer, she was very, very cautious not to do things that conflicted with our high school team.
"She came to tournaments with us and stayed with us this summer. She's just a mature young gal and really has her priorities right."
To call Weidner's basketball talent elite is an understatement. The 5-foot-9-inch all-state guard received 11 scholarship offers before she'd even played one game of her junior season.
She narrowed her choices down to four schools — Nebraska, Creighton, South Dakota State and South Dakota — then, on Nov. 20, announced that she'd accepted the offer to play for coach Amy Williams and the Huskers.
"She's a great coach," Weidner said. "When I was watching practice, she was just coaching them through it. She never yelled too much, and that's something I like. I don't mind getting yelled at, but also I want to be coached through it the right way."
When asked about the factors she considered in making her decision, Weidner said one was the distance from home. "South Dakota State and South Dakota aren't very far away but also, I wanted to do something for my home state," she said.
"That brought it down to Creighton and Nebraska, and then just everything about Nebraska spoke to me. The feeling I got when I went to Nebraska, every time, was just an amazing feeling and they say, 'When you know, you know,' and that's when I knew, Nebraska was the one for me."
Despite her incredible talent, Weidner's teammates said she doesn't have an egotistical bone in her body. "She's very humble," Caitlin Jarosz said. "Obviously, everyone knows she's a great athlete, but she's not like all about herself. She's about her teammates and her friends, and she cares about everyone around her."
"She's been such a nice friend these last couple of years," teammate Kyleigh Sjuts said. "I've really gotten to know her during the sports seasons and during class, she's always giving me a good laugh and she's always making people smile wherever she goes."
Weidner credits her parents, Dan and Cathy Weidner, and her older brothers, Brandon and Nathan, for keeping her grounded.
"With this whole recruiting process going on, I've gotten several texts from Mom to just remain humble, stay true to who you are, and my brothers, they're always, 'I can still beat you one-on-one,' and so they always keep me humble and I love them for that."
On the court, Reichmuth said Weidner is just as happy filling up the stat sheet with assists as she is with points. "She's a great point guard. Her head's always up, she's seeing the floor," he said. "She can score, but she's a dish-first player."
Weidner could have continued to play club basketball all fall, but instead, chose to play for the St. Francis volleyball team and helped lead the Flyers to a Class D2 state runner-up finish.
"Small school, you kind of have to play every sport, and I love these girls to death," Weidner said. "I wouldn't let them down like that, and we made it to the state championship, so I'm not complaining about that."
Reichmuth said he expects the success and momentum the St. Francis girls generated during the volleyball season to continue on the basketball court.
"What I loved about the volleyball season, first I loved to watch the girls and cheer them on," he said, "but the heart and the desire is what comes through in every sport.
"There were several games during the year where they had to battle back from behind, and that type of stuff just carries over."
Weidner was also quick to give credit to a class of talented freshmen. "They gave us great competition in volleyball, and it will definitely carry over to basketball," she said. "It's already shown in our first few practices. I just love this team, and I think we're going to be pretty good this year."
Weidner's athletic excellence also extends onto the track, where she reigns as the two-time defending Class D state champion in both the 400- and 800-meter runs.
But for now, the focus is on basketball.
“I'm going to take a lot of what I leaned from the summer and utilize it here because I've become a much better player," Weidner said. "I was a little bit of a leader for Nebraska Attack but obviously wasn't the top dog there, but I'm just going to be the best leader I can be for my high school team."
Sjuts summed it up well. "She has improved everyone's game so much. We all see the floor so much better with her, and we all have grown so much as players and as people with her."