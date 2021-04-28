Over the past seven seasons, the Nebraska football team has lost more games (43) than it has won (40).
And with that has come a nauseating number of payback jokes from bordering states, in addition to what-have-they-done-lately comments from the national media.
On Monday, the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum — whose face was made for radio — called Nebraska’s fan base “delusional.”
But by all means, be mean, Nebraskans can take a joke … and a punch. What goes around comes around, and boy has Husker Nation learned that lesson the hard way.
* * *
Since I was born, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have played 721 football games. My upcoming 60th birthday has me reflective on things a little more. Six decades of Big Red football have produced a lot of memories — good and bad … thankfully, more good than bad.
Okay, maybe five decades.
To be honest, I don't remember a lick of that first decade. Born on July 9, 1961, the Huskers were about to finish that season 3-6-1 in coach Bill Jennings' fifth and final season as head coach. In 1962, a guy named Bob Devaney took over the program, and through the 1970 season built a 79-20 record and led Nebraska to its first-ever football championship.
With No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Ohio State each losing their bowl games, third-ranked Nebraska beat LSU 17-12 in the Orange Bowl and was voted national champion by The Associated Press.
It wouldn’t be until later did I learn that college football hall of fame selections nose guard Wayne Meylan and offensive guard Bob Brown were bad to the bone.
* * *
My second decade began as incredible as the first had ended. The 1971 Nebraska squad would be the first of three in school history to finish 13-0, earning the program a second consecutive national title.
The decade was highlighted by what some consider the "Game of the Century" when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Thanksgiving no less.
Wow, what a first memory of Nebraska football. There I was a 10-year-old jockeying for position in a crowded living room of relatives screaming at the top of my lungs.
That day, red became my favorite color.
Devaney would coach just one more season before hand-picking Tom Osborne as his successor. The two would combine to finish my second decade with record of 97-22-3.
That decade included three more hall of fame selections. Nose guard Rich Glover, center Dave Rimington and wingback Johnny Rodgers each remain household names in the state to this day.
* * *
By the time my third decade began in 1981, I was dangerously addicted. It was cool having a cousin (Wade Praeuner) actually playing for Nebraska, but I didn't like that my mood was often dictated by wins and losses. Fortunately, a 92-21 record during the decade had me feeling Big Red proud more times than not.
The night of Jan. 2, 1983, was especially unforgettable. Nebraska trailed 30-29 after having just scored a late touchdown against the University of Miami in the Orange Bowl played on the Hurricanes' home field. Instead of kicking the extra point, which would have probably earned the program its third national championship, Osborne, after conferring with his players, decided to go for two and the win. Moments after a Miami defender deflected Nebraska's two-point conversion pass, I remember trying to decide if Osborne should be fired or admired.
You know what, time does heal, and I respect the decision even more today.
Running back Mike Rozier was the lone hall of fame selection from the decade, but I would be remiss not mentioning quarterback Turner Gill and wingback Irving Fryar ("the triplets") in the same sentence.
And just for housekeeping purposes, hall of famer offensive lineman Will Shields would bridge my third and fourth decades, beginning his career in 1989 and graduating in 1992.
* * *
My fourth decade began in 1991 with Osborne and ended in 2000 with Frank Solich as coach. This decade would be the one that would spoil Husker Nation forevermore. A 100-win, 12-loss run, three undefeated seasons — including the other two 13-0 campaigns in program history — and two more national championships (1994 and 1995) do that to a fan base.
Two national championship games highlighted the decade — a 24-17 come-from-behind over Miami in the 1995 Orange Bowl and a 62-24 romp over Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl.
Hall of famers quarterback Tommie Frazier, defensive end Grant Wistrom, offensive lineman Aaron Taylor and outside linebacker Trev Alberts highlighted the decade.
Looking back, there was really nowhere to go but down.
* * *
My fifth decade began in 2001, and the regular season ended with a horrendous 62-36 loss at Colorado. Despite the loss, the Huskers were chosen to face No. 1 Miami in the Rose Bowl. A 37-14 loss was an omen for a 2002 season that saw the program’s first non-winning season in 40 years.
Yes, good times were still ahead, but the great times have yet to return.
I spent the decade doing what most Nebraska dads do, brainwashing my son — who turned 10 in 2005 — with all that is Nebraska football. I'll admit it was a little confusing with the decade beginning with Solich in his fourth season and ending with Bo Pelini in his third season. Oh yeah, there was that guy, Bill Callahan, in between.
Going 84-46 for the decade wasn't what I was used to, but hey, things could be worse.
And they would be.
* * *
My sixth decade started in 2011 with Pelini in his fourth season and ended this past December with Scott Frost wrapping up his third season. The Huskers' 68-55 record for the decade speaks volumes.
As a hard-core fan, each loss hurts, but losing to Wisconsin 70-31 in the 2012 Big Ten Championship was among that decade’s hardest to watch.
This past decade has certainly been a character builder, not to mention fodder for my son, who enjoys using his inherited sarcasm to poke the bear. "Hey Dad, just wait till next year."
You know what, I can't wait.
* * *
In my lifetime, the Nebraska football team has won 542 games, lost 183 and tied six. Only Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama have a better winning percentage during that period. Only Alabama (13) and USC (7) have won more national titles than Nebraska (5).
Besides jubilation and heartbreak, who knows what the next 60 seasons of Husker football will bring. What I do know is … however many "next years" I have left, I'll spend them living for Nebraska football.