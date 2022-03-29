The mind is a terrible thing to waste — and so is the skull — according to my husband. In the past few years, Led has picked up an unusual interest. His mindset has always been, “Why pay for someone else to do something when I can do it myself?” This is why after shooting his first buck in 2018, he decided keep it as a Euro mount.
European taxidermy is the art of preserving the skull of an animal. The process, as one can imagine, is a rather smelly one. The hide is skinned off and the meat is removed by one of several methods: Boiling, macerating and good old-fashioned decaying. The fourth option, which I have fortunately never seen, is flesh-eating beetles. These creepy crawlies require a climate-controlled environment. Since my husband does not have those accommodations in his shop, they were ruled out as an option, as I refused to have them inside the house.
His method of choice became macerating or allowing the heads to soak in warm water for several days. He would follow that up with degreasing and using various chemicals to whiten the skulls.
Since completing his first deer, he has gotten it down to a science and honed his skills on numerous animals, including hog, deer, antelope and even a longhorn bull. Last summer he decided to take his hobby to the next level and start taking on projects from friends and family. He picked up a couple of broken chest freezers to house the heads while they marinated in his witch’s brew of a concoction.
Once the hunting seasons opened in the fall, requests for mounts began flooding in. We had deer heads in buckets, laundry baskets, boxes and the freezer. This situation was pretty rough on my senses, considering I was in the last few months of my pregnancy. The stench reached beyond the garage and seeped into my vehicle whenever it was parked inside. I nearly lost my lunch a few times while parking the car.
Despite my protests, Led continued to faithfully tend to the heads — changing out the water, applying his whitening agents and staining the antlers to perfection. My kitchen counter and dining table became his workbench and staging area.
One by one, the mounts were completed, photographed and collected by their owners. With only a few projects left for him to finish, the air quality has thankfully improved near my house.
Recently, my husband’s hobby led to an amusing conversation with a coworker when I mentioned a dead coyote showing up in my garage. He asked if an animal had dragged it in. “Yes,” I said, “that animal being my husband.”
Now that his taxidermy is winding down, and the smell is fading in my garage, I will lift my glass to a successful season under our belts and hope that my nostrils recover in time for the 2022 season.