ALBION — With the track and field season quickly coming to a conclusion, there was no better time or conditions to post top finishes for competitors at the B-4 district meet at the Boone Central Athletic Complex.
"It's awesome getting to succeed where I put in all of my effort. It's awesome," Boone Central's Jackson Roberts said. "I can't wait to see those boys at state ... I'm looking forward to it."
It was part of a banner day for the hosts, which won the boys team title with 112.3 points. Mid-State Conference opponent Pierce finished as the runner-up with 98.3.
Roberts was one of those athletes who took advantage of the mild, sunny afternoon. He posted a sweep of the 110- and 300-meter hurdle races, finishing the 110s in 14.40 seconds and the 300s in 40.44 seconds.
His time in the 110s was just 0.08 seconds away from his seed, and he improved by 0.26 seconds from the preliminaries to the finals. In the 300s, he finished almost a full second ahead of the field with his time of 40.44 seconds
"The 110s were kind of ugly. I still ran fast, so that's a plus," he said. "The 300s, those were pretty good. Other than my hamstring, everything felt all right. But we've got to get this hamstring fixed before I go down to Burke, so that's my focus."
Boone Central also got district championship efforts from Jaxon Lipker in the high jump and its 4x800 of Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann, Zander Jarecki and Alex Christo. Lipker went 6-1 in the high jump, and the relay finished in 8:17.73.
Gavin Sullivan had a hand in a pair of gold-medal finishes for district runner-up Pierce. Sullivan won the long jump at 21-8.25, finished second in the triple jump, and later teamed with Keenan Valverde, Karter Wolfen and Ben Brahmer to win the 4x100 in 43.78 seconds.
Also among the top competitors on the boys side was West Point-Beemer pole vaulter Jax Jacobson, who settled for a best mark of 13 feet, 6 inches, after having missed all three tries at 14-6, which would have been a new personal best.
"Last week, I actually got 14-4, so I just wanted to get another two inches on it. I just wanted to get another PR," he said. "I think I could have performed a little better, but I still won, so it's still a good day."
On the girls side, Elle Powicki showcased her potential in the girls 100-meter hurdle finals. She broke a 40-year-old school record with Tuesday's time of 15.41 seconds, edging Molly Franzen of Columbus Lakeview by just five-hundredths of a second. Powicki's time was 0.76 seconds faster than her time in the preliminaries.
It also beat the Blue Devils' previous record which had stood since 1983, a converted handheld time of 15.54 seconds. Throughout this season, Powicki has shaved two seconds off of her time.
"I just wanted to beat my PR. That was my goal first," she said. "I mean, it's amazing because I'm a freshman, and I think that I have a lot more work to do. ... I did not expect to do this at all. After my eighth-grade year, I thought I'd be pretty good, but not this good."
Powicki said she's looking forward to competing in Burke Stadium next weekend.
"I'm just happy that I'm getting the experience to make it there. I'm just going to do my best and see from there," she said.
South Sioux City cruised to the team title with 125 points. West Point-Beemer led area teams by finishing third, and just one point shy of runner-up Columbus Lakeview's 74 points
Mia Hunke helped the Cadets when she posted a come-from-behind win in the 300-meter hurdles. She was third in her heat going around the final turn before surging ahead on the final straightaway.
"I just knew that I had to push through," Hunke said. "My footings were a little off, but I knew that I had to kick it at the end, and I just told myself that I could."
Hunke added that a win like that could be a momentum boost heading into next week's state meet.
"It's very good," she said. "Yes, it will definitely give me some confidence."
Girls division
South Sioux City 125, Columbus Lakeview 74, West Point-Beemer 73, Wayne 68.5, Albion Boone Central 66, Pierce 48.5, O'Neill 32, Columbus Scotus 29, Schuyler 10.
Winners and area state qualifiers
LJ: 1. Jordan Kriens, SSC, 16-6; TJ: 1. Claire Primrose, ABC, 35-5.5; 3. Campbell Snodgrass, WP-B, 33-6; Discus: 1. Nyaluet Diew, SSC, 122-10; 2. Claire Paasch, WP-B, 122-9; 3. Brooklyn Kruse, WAY, 122-8; SP: 1. Diew, SSC, 42-11; 2. Kruse, WAY, 40-2; 3. Paasch, WP-B, 39-6.25; HJ: 1. Allie Kaup, WP-B, 5-1; 2. Claudia Riggert, PIE, 5-0; PV: 1. Elle Webster, ABC, 10-0; 3. Brooklyn Cahoy, O'NE, 8-6.
100: 1. Emily Penne, SSC, 12.27; 2. Presley Heiss, O'NE, 12.48; 200: 1. Penne, SSC, 26.30; 3. Bethany Kaup, PIE, 27.29; 400: 1. Blake Barcel, CL, 1:00.39; 2. Mia Hunke, WP-B, 1:00.89; 3. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 1:02.96; 800: 1. Elle Badstieber, CL, 2:29.94; 2. K. Krusemark, WAY, 2:32.27; 3. KayLee Miller, ABC, 2:34.04; 1,600: 1. Brooklyn Heineman, SSC, 5:48.62; 3,200: 1. Lorena Valdivia, SSC, 12:39.78; 2. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 12:23.69.
100 HH: 1. Elle Powicki, WAY, 15.41; 3. Mia Hunke, WP-B, 15.62; 300 LH: 1. Hunke, WP-B, 47.79; 2. Ava Buhlmann, ABC, 48.63; 4x100: 1. South Sioux City (Bailee Durant, Khyah Vaughn, Kriens, Penne), 50.37; 2. Boone Central, 51.24; 4x400: 1. Pierce (Hadleigh Collison, Riggert, Abbie Cone, Morgan Moeller), 4:14.57; 4x800: 1. Wayne (Kierah Haase, Jala Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Kyla Krusemark), 10:08.55; 2. Pierce, 10:11.43; 3. O'Neill, 10:28.22.
Boys division
Albion Boone Central 112.3, Pierce 98.3, Columbus Lakeview 92, Columbus Scotus 69, South Sioux City 45, West Point-Beemer 36.3, Wayne 33, Schuyler 28, O'Neill 13.
Winners and area state qualifiers
LJ: 1. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 21-8.25; 2. Jackson Roberts, ABC, 21-5; 3. Tyler Diediker, O'NE, 21-4; TJ: 1. Treven Weddle, WP-B, 43-10; 2. Sullivan, PIE, 43-2.5; Discus: 1. Landon Ternus, CL, 165-0; 2. Trent Patzel, ABC, 157-11; 3. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 155-0; SP: 1. Ternus, CL, 59-10; 2. Patzel, ABC, 52-1.5; 3. Ben Brahmer, PIE, 51-1; HJ: 1. Jaxon Lipker, ABC, 6-1; 3. Isaiah Yarde, PIE, 5-9; PV: 1. Jax Jacobson, WP-B, 13-6.
100: 1. Ternus, CL, 10.89; 2. Jake Daniels, ABC, 10.94; 3. Sedjro Agoumba, WAY, 11.04; 200: 1. Agoumba, WAY, 23.09; 400: 1. Owen Lindhorst, CS, 51.54; 800: 1. Turner Halvorsen, CL, 2:00.49; 3. Alex Christo, ABC, 2:03.11; 1,600: 1. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 4:35.86; 3. Brenden Bolling, PIE, 4:52.21; 3,200: 1. Ejerso, SSC, 10:01.42; 2. Drew Miller, WAY, 10:47.52.
110 HH: 1. Roberts, ABC, 14.40; 2. Brahmer, PIE, 14.49; 300 IH: 1. Roberts, ABC, 40.44; 3. Alex Phelps, WAY, 41.63; 4x100: 1. Pierce (Sullivan, Keenan Valverde, Karter Wolfe, Brahmer), 43.78; 3. Boone Central, 44.30; 4x400: 1. Columbus Scotus (Cohen Pelan, Jackson Heng, Jude Maguire, Lindhorst), 3:28.46; 2. Boone Central, 3:30.45; 3. Pierce, 3:33.01; 4x800: 1. Boone Central (Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann, Zander Jarecki, Alex Christo), 8:17.73.